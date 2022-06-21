Cities with the most expensive homes in Wenatchee metro area

CASHMERE — it’s been open to traffic for about a week, but the West Cashmere Bridge got its official grand opening today in a dedication ceremony with local leaders and contributors. The bridge was installed to replace the former Goodwin Road Bridge across the Wenatchee River from Highway 2 to Cashmere. It’s Chelan County’s largest-ever transportation project, costing about $27 million from multiple sources.
An evaluation team has recommended two proposals be considered for redevelopment of Chelan County PUD’s 5th Street headquarters in downtown Wenatchee. The PUD is building a new headquarters in Olds Station and will vacate its downtown facilities when that building is completed. Both GTS Development of Kirkland and Steinhauer...
Governor Jay Inslee will visit the Wenatchee Valley Friday to make three stops. According to the Governor's Office, Inslee will start his visit in Cashmere for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am at Beta Hatch. The company will be the largest mealworm producing facility in North America. The Department of Commerce provided almost $1 million for the project from its Clean Energy Fund, as mealworms are a less carbon-intensive alternative to traditional livestock feeds.
It's late June and city engineers continue to work on making a intersection safer in Yakima where two people died earlier this year. Authorities say they've seen numerous crashes at the intersection over the last two years and a double fatal three-car crash at the intersection on March 20. Two days later a near head-on crash was reported at the intersection on March 22. Now city officials are doing what they can to prevent another deadly crash at 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue. Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston tells KIT News they're now implementing safety changes at the intersection after studying the situation.
If you want to save a bunch of money, a store in Yakima is causing quite a buzz and it might be worth the drive from the Tri-Cities. Amazon Returns And More Up For Grabs At New Yakima Store. Our sister radio station in Yakima has been posting about this...
The search for the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust's next executive director is coming to a close with the selection of Eunice Youmans by the trust's board of directors Tuesday. Current CDLT Executive Director Curt Soper, who is retiring at the end of the year, said they began their search for a new executive director last winter.
A fire that began near the Icicle Creek Campground southwest of Leavenworth is now out after crews from Chelan County Fire District 3 (CCFD3), the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Natural Resources quickly worked to contain the blaze Tuesday evening. The fire was first reported as a 30...
The man found underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge on Sunday was identified to be Jose L. Sanchez Espinoza. His sister Carmen Sanchez posted a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral expenses. Espinoza was discovered half buried near a homeless encampment after attempting to dig for shelter. You can access...
A pilot is safe after the glider-type aircraft he was flying crashed into Lake Chelan near Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park Wednesday afternoon. Chelan County Sheriff's Office Chief Chris Foreman says multiple callers saw the plane hit the water around 3:40 pm, with one person eventually seen climbing out of the aircraft and sitting on the nose.
A northbound lane of the Wenatchee River Bridge was closed last night into this afternoon as state crews assessed and repaired damage done last week when a car crashed into the bridge railings. A Dodge Ram pickup being driven by a 51-year-old Leavenworth man went out of control June 14...
Wenatchee's famous Skookum sign came down on June 19, reportedly for paint refurbishment. The Skookum sign depicts a cartoon-styled native-american head, with eyes that move left to right. It sits atop the Office Depot building on the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and 9th Street. The sign has been in Wenatchee...
A joint operation of the Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has disrupted a drug trafficking organization in the Wenatchee Valley. The ring, which has ties to the Southwestern U.S., has been moving large volumes of Fentanyl and methamphetamine in North Central Washington. Task...
A fire is reportedly burning southwest of Leavenworth. Termed the Eight Mile Campground Fire, the brush fire was first reported eight miles down Icicle River Road. The fire is said to be 1/2 acre, slowly creeping and smoldering in grass with winds traveling uphill. Resources are on scene employing a...
This year's primary election in August will have one less candidate in the Chelan County Commission District 2 race. Business owner Zachary Miller is dropping out of the race over what he called "a recent health scare" in an email to KPQ. Miller is a Republican who lost in the...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man was forced to pay $1,000 to get his stolen motorcycle released from a tow yard. Then, 36 hours later, it was stolen again. "Had my helmet and everything in hand and said, 'Where's my bike?," Hall said. Hall's bike was first stolen June...
MOSES LAKE - It’s been awhile since a new Asian restaurant opened in Moses Lake, but that’s about to change. On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News confirmed that a new restaurant is set to open in the space formerly occupied by Inland Cellular off Stratford Road. It will serve...
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Target store reopened Wednesday morning about three weeks after a man started a fire inside the store. A yet to be identified man on May 29 lit the fire on the seasonal section of the store, catching outdoor furniture and storage racks on fire. A Target employee was able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.
SPOKANE - With this year's cool and wet weather trend, you would have thought that summer-like temperatures would never come, but meteorologists say 90-plus degree days will soon take form in the region. According to the National Weather Service out of Spokane, Sunday will be 2022's first 90-degree day in...
Courtesy Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15/Facebook Douglas-Okanogan Fire District 15 Fire and EMS responded June 16 to an orchard bus rollover accident on Highway 153 involving 20 to 30 passengers. Sources report that the passengers were able to self-extricate. No report of injuries was available at press time.
Alert citizens helped sheriff’s deputies track down a pair of suspected burglars who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner Thursday morning just outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Kasey Hardy, 40, Michael Padgett Jr., 33, both of Moses Lake, were booked into the Grant County Jail for 2nd-degree robbery with additional charges pending.
