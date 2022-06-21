ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Judge gives whistleblower choice of smaller award or new damages trial

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqVkI_0gHXb3pU00
Los Angeles Superior Court. | Photo by Amaury Laporte/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A judge has given a former coroner’s office investigator the option of accepting a reduction of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — to $3 million, or face a new trial on damages.

In a series of rulings Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert S. Draper denied a motion by county lawyers to grant a retrial of plaintiff Denise Bertone’s entire case as well as their motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict.

However, the judge did find that the number of damages given to Bertone was excessive and he gave her until the end of August to decide which choice to make.

On Dec. 17, a jury deliberated for less than a day before finding in favor of Bertone, who also is a registered nurse. She was hired in 2002 and for years investigated the deaths of infants and children, according to her lawsuit filed in November 2018.

Lawyers for the county denied that Bertone was subjected to retaliation and argued that all actions taken regarding her employment were for legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons. They maintained she suffered no damages or harm.

According to the suit, the coroner’s office received a case in 2013 involving the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy named Cole who was in a coma after being found head-first and submerged in water and clothing in a top-loader washing machine by his stepmother, the suit stated.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where the nonprofit organ and tissue harvesting company One Legacy obtained permission to have his organs harvested for donation after his death, the suit stated.

But when the boy kept breathing after being taken off a ventilator, the attending physician gave him a large dose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain, as a “comfort measure” that instead caused cardiac arrest and the boy subsequently died, the suit stated. One Legacy then harvested his organs, the suit stated.

Bertone investigated the boy’s death and told her supervisors she believed he died of a fentanyl overdose, but her office nonetheless wrote on the death certificate that the cause of death was suffocation caused by submersion in water, according to the suit.

Bertone went on medical leave in April 2014 and when she returned nine months later, she was not assigned to her previous position, which she believes was a backlash for her speaking out about the boy’s death, the suit stated. However, in December 2016 her office changed the cause of the boy’s death to consequences of a fentanyl overdose, according to the suit.

As a result of not being returned to her previous position, Bertone lost overtime pay opportunities, a car to take home and the ability to promote with the agency, according to the suit.

Bertone was forced into early retirement due to “intolerable working conditions,” the suit states.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

LA County prosecutor’s demotion upheld in court

A former top prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was properly demoted in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed a female co-worker for more than 2 1/2 years, a judge ruled Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant denied a petition by Deputy...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KABC

35th city gives crime-enabling DA Gascon a vote of no confidence

(El Monte, CA) — Another city in California gave a “no confidence” vote for Los Angeles County’s District Attorney. In a Tuesday night vote, the El Monte city council voted five-to-nothing to move on the resolution against George Gascon . It marks the 35th city in the state to come to that conclusion and follows the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers last week. The shooter was apparently on probation following a plea deal regarding a drugs and weapons case last year. Prior to the vote, Gascon held a press conference defending the probation saying the suspect did not have any history of violence.
EL MONTE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Murder Conviction Collapses in Orange County In Wake of Evidence Scandal

Santa Ana, CA – The murder conviction of Ramon Alvarez was overturned by a US District Court Central District of California in March. In late May, Assistant Orange County DA Troy Pino wrote, “After a thorough review of the case, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney has elected not to retry Mr. Alvarez in this case.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
davisvanguard.org

AG Defends State Housing Law Allowing Subdivision of Single-Family Lots

Oakland, CA – In March, four Southern California cities filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court arguing that SB 9 is unconstitutional and asking the court to block the Attorney General’s Office from enforcing the law. On Wednesday, AG Rob Bonta filed an answer defending the...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Politics Courts#Politics State
HeySoCal

LA County mattress company to settle false advertising claim

A Los Angeles County company has paid $753,000 to settle allegations that it falsely advertised its imported DreamCloud mattresses as manufactured entirely from materials made in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday. According to the complaint, although Walnut-based Resident Home LLC and owner Ran Reske repeatedly claimed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

LA DA Gascón Addresses Handling of the Case Involving the Shooter of Two El Monte Police Officers

Los Angeles, CA – Once against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón held a press conference, offering his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of El Monte Police Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. But he also defended the charging decision and explained why the suspect who shot the officers had been released from prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
utepprospector.com

Daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian, name and gender reassignment

Elon MuskOfficially released from daughter’s popular last name … he was given the name and gender reassignment he requested. Court documents obtained by TMZ show an LA County High Court judge signing the name change of an 18-year-old man … who now Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson is his mother’s maiden name.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Defense rests in trial of man accused of shooting motel guest

The defense rested Thursday in the trial of a convicted felon accused of shooting a man during a dispute at a Riverside motel, setting the stage for closing arguments. Rodney Mitchell Meredith, 53, of Los Angeles is charged with two counts of firearm assault, as well as one count each of being a felon in possession of a loaded gun, possession of controlled substances, and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy