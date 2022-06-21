ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

Election For Village Justices

brockportny.org
 2 days ago

The election for Village Justices is being...

brockportny.org

Four candidates vie for city court seat

In an oft-overlooked election, the Rochester City Court race sees four candidates battle for an influential seat on the bench. Rochester’s City Court races aren’t known for firing up the electorate, but make no mistake, these often overlooked contests have critical implications. As the arbiter of misdemeanor and violation cases that occur within city limits, judges affect the very lives of the people that appear in front of...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Three Chances Upcoming for Residents to Comment on Future of Ontario County Landfill

If you live in Ontario County and would like to share your thoughts on the future of the landfill, you’ll have three chances to do just that publicly next week. Public sessions will be held at the fire departments in Hall next Tuesday, Stanley next Wednesday, and Seneca Castle next Thursday. Feedback from residents is being sought on what they think the future of the landfill in Seneca should be, and if it should expand or close when current capacity is reached and the permit expires.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Livingston County honors long-time employees at 25th Annual Recognition Event

The Livingston County Board of Supervisors today recognized several County employees for their many years of public service to the local community. The Board presented the 20 members of this long-tenured group with commemorative blankets and custom-made crocks to celebrate their 10 and 25 year careers, respectively. The event marked the County’s 25th Employee Recognition Ceremony. Board of Supervisors Chairman David LeFeber said the best-in-class services provided by the County wouldn’t be possible without dedicated public servants performing their jobs well every day.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Republican candidate Astorino makes fifteen promises to Rochester voters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following Tuesdays Republican gubernatorial debate, Republican Robert Astorino held a “15 promises” conference Wednesday morning. The former Westchester County Executive, Astorino was notable for making 15 promises to Westchester county voters while he was running. “We kept all 15 promises,” Astorino told Rochester listeners on Wednesday. “So now I’m making promises […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Brockport, NY
Brockport, NY
Government
wrvo.org

Republican gubernatorial candidates debate in Rochester, days before next week's primary

Candidates in next week’s Republican primary for New York Governor met in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester at the Kodak Center on West Ridge Road. The debate was the third meeting among these four candidates, Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin. And at this debate hosted by the conservative media outlet Newsmax, it was also the first time all four could physically be in the same room for a debate.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man sentenced for actions in 2020 protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dallas Williams-Smothers, 20, was sentenced Wednesday for his actions during the Black Lives Matters protests in fall 2020, according to officials. The 20-year-old was arrested at a protest for the felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 1st degree and misdemeanor Rioting in the 2nd degree. The fall protests occurred over released […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Results released from State of Hate in Rochester, NY survey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New data released on Wednesday is shedding light on discrimination and bias in the Rochester community. Surveyors say it finds that people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds who live in the Greater Rochester area live in different worlds. The State of Hate in Rochester, NY...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Public Input Needed on Future of Canandaigua’s Waterfront

Your input is needed on the future of Canandaigua’s waterfront. The city is conducting a Waterfront Parks Master Plan with landscape architects and planners from Bergmann facilitating the process. Ensuring that Kershaw, Lakefront, Lagoon and Atwater Meadows Park along with City Pier can respond to existing and anticipated development while meeting the needs of the community are key elements that needed to be addressed in this study.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

More than 500 power outages in Wayne County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The storm on Wednesday caused a total of 611 power outages across Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne Counties, reported RG&E, as of 10:00 p.m. Sodus had the most power outages at 428. You can report a power outage on the website for RG&E or by calling 800-743-1701.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Gas Tax Holiday Could Be Coming To New York

It looks like New Yorkers might be getting some federal help with the rising costs of gas prices across the state. On June 1st, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state would offer a special "Gas Tax Holiday" to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas. Now...
TRAFFIC

