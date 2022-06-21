Election For Village Justices

In an oft-overlooked election, the Rochester City Court race sees four candidates battle for an influential seat on the bench.
Rochester’s City Court races aren’t known for firing up the electorate, but make no mistake, these often overlooked contests have critical implications.
As the arbiter of misdemeanor and violation cases that occur within city limits, judges affect the very lives of the people that appear in front of...
If you live in Ontario County and would like to share your thoughts on the future of the landfill, you’ll have three chances to do just that publicly next week. Public sessions will be held at the fire departments in Hall next Tuesday, Stanley next Wednesday, and Seneca Castle next Thursday. Feedback from residents is being sought on what they think the future of the landfill in Seneca should be, and if it should expand or close when current capacity is reached and the permit expires.
The Livingston County Board of Supervisors today recognized several County employees for their many years of public service to the local community. The Board presented the 20 members of this long-tenured group with commemorative blankets and custom-made crocks to celebrate their 10 and 25 year careers, respectively. The event marked the County’s 25th Employee Recognition Ceremony. Board of Supervisors Chairman David LeFeber said the best-in-class services provided by the County wouldn’t be possible without dedicated public servants performing their jobs well every day.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following Tuesdays Republican gubernatorial debate, Republican Robert Astorino held a “15 promises” conference Wednesday morning. The former Westchester County Executive, Astorino was notable for making 15 promises to Westchester county voters while he was running. “We kept all 15 promises,” Astorino told Rochester listeners on Wednesday. “So now I’m making promises […]
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors plans to ask the state to allow the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant to remain open beyond its scheduled closure in 2029. Company that operates Ginna nuclear plant plans $20M clean energy push. The Finger Lakes Times reports the board is set to ask the...
Cities and states have stepped up since federal stimulus payments ended, and now Rochester, New York is one of them. In Rochester, a UBI program will be giving $500 per month in payments to qualifying residents. This is a two year program, that works similarly to stimulus payments but instead...
As the primary election nears, Ontario County leaders are lining up for Rep. Lee Zeldin for the Republican nomination for Governor of New York. Congressman Zeldin, who has been campaigning across the state for two years, is in a four-way race for the nomination in the Tuesday, June 28, primary election.
Candidates in next week’s Republican primary for New York Governor met in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester at the Kodak Center on West Ridge Road. The debate was the third meeting among these four candidates, Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin. And at this debate hosted by the conservative media outlet Newsmax, it was also the first time all four could physically be in the same room for a debate.
A new poll in the governor's race shows a close contest for next week's Republican primary. The poll by SurveyUSA for Channel 10 in Rochester and Channel 13 in Albany shows Lee Zeldin with the support of 25 percent of Republican voters. Andrew Giuliani is at 23 percent. Harry Wilson...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A family from Ukraine arrived at the Rochester airport Tuesday night to escape the war and start a new life here. One estimate says we will see 900 refugees come to the Rochester area in the next 12 months. When they do, many will come to...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dallas Williams-Smothers, 20, was sentenced Wednesday for his actions during the Black Lives Matters protests in fall 2020, according to officials. The 20-year-old was arrested at a protest for the felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 1st degree and misdemeanor Rioting in the 2nd degree. The fall protests occurred over released […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New data released on Wednesday is shedding light on discrimination and bias in the Rochester community. Surveyors say it finds that people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds who live in the Greater Rochester area live in different worlds. The State of Hate in Rochester, NY...
Your input is needed on the future of Canandaigua’s waterfront. The city is conducting a Waterfront Parks Master Plan with landscape architects and planners from Bergmann facilitating the process. Ensuring that Kershaw, Lakefront, Lagoon and Atwater Meadows Park along with City Pier can respond to existing and anticipated development while meeting the needs of the community are key elements that needed to be addressed in this study.
With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
No matter what we may think, running a city sure isn’t an easy job (no matter how much we say it is from our armchairs and computer keyboards). Then throw in violence, inflation, failing businesses, and a COVID-19 pandemic, and yeah..that definitely isn’t a job I would want.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The storm on Wednesday caused a total of 611 power outages across Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne Counties, reported RG&E, as of 10:00 p.m. Sodus had the most power outages at 428. You can report a power outage on the website for RG&E or by calling 800-743-1701.
Severe weather could bring flooding across parts of New York State according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch was issued on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and will remain in effect until 1 am on Thursday, June 23. Isn't it nice to be welcomed to the first full day...
It looks like New Yorkers might be getting some federal help with the rising costs of gas prices across the state. On June 1st, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state would offer a special "Gas Tax Holiday" to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas. Now...
