WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The event in Bevent will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at St. Ladislaus Parish. There will be a hamburger stand, snack shack, Country Café, polka masses, bingo, Cherry Tree, Kids’ Games, bounce house, train rides, mini raffle and super mini-raffle, beer bar, pull-Tabs, cash and ATV Raffles, Polka and Country Bands, etc.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO