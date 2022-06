Ruthanne (Evans) Bennett passed peacefully January 10, 2022 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN at the age of 96. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. Arrangements are with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Ruthanne...

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO