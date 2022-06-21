ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne Library Announces Summer Reading Program Expanding & Going Online

By Jeffrey Henig
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayonne Library Announces Beanstack Summer Reading Program 2022. This year, the Bayonne Public Library is moving the Summer Reading Program online and expanding it to all ages. From babies...

followsouthjersey.com

CUMAC’s Community Fun Fair Features Local Nonprofits

PATERSON, N.J. — On a windy day in downtown Paterson, CUMAC, an anti hunger focused nonprofit, hosts its first annual Community Fun Fair, a four hour event during which vendors, other nonprofits, and members of the community get together and share resources. Co-coordinators Cynthia Cangre-Ron and Jenni Mastrangelo spearhead...
PATERSON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Hosts Children’s Vaccine Clinic on Friday

Hoboken, Medicine Man To Host Vaccine Clinic For Children Ages 3-5 On Friday (10am – 1pm) Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the Hoboken Health Department have announced that the City and Medicine Man Pharmacy and Compounding will host a vaccine clinic with the two-dose, Moderna vaccine, for children three years of age and above, and under six, on Friday, June 24 from 10 am until 1 pm. Any child three and above, and under six years of age who lives or goes to school in Hoboken is eligible to be vaccinated at Friday’s clinic, which will take place at the 7th and Jackson Gymnasium (605 Jackson Street).
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Charity Boxing Event at Union City High School Saturday Night

The Union City PBA and a Charity Brothers Before Others, founded by a former Union City resident and retired NYPD Officer, are hosting a charity boxing event this coming Saturday night, June 25th at 630 pm at Union City High School. The Union City team is taking on Police and Fire Departments from all over New Jersey.
UNION CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Coalition for Progress Raises $150K at Lunch Event, Now Has Over $5.5 Million Cash on Hand

After a successful lunch fundraiser event today in Jersey City, the Coalition for Progress Super PAC raised $150,000 at today’s event and now over $500,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Coalition For Progress now has more than $5.5 Million in the bank as it looks to expand its engagement in upcoming elections throughout the state. The event was headlined by a trio of Hudson County Mayors, including Jersey City’s Steve Fulop, Ravi Bhalla of Hoboken and Bayonne’s Jimmy Davis, who was recently re-elected to a new term. Also in attendance were Hudson County Democratic Organization Chairman Anthony Vanieri, Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Romano, and Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
NJ.com

Essex County announces Summer Concert Series lineup

The Essex County Parks System has released the 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series lineup. The series will feature the Chatham Community Band, The Amazing Grace Little Band and 80′s Revolution. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

County Prep HS Senior Awards, $80,000 Navy Scholarship Given

The Hudson County Schools of Technology’s County Prep High School held its Senior Awards Ceremony on Tuesday. It kicked off with a breakfast for parents and ended with many of the graduates receiving academic and CTE awards and scholarships for college. The big surprise of the morning was the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jazztimes.com

Montclair Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Summer Season

The Montclair Jazz Festival has announced its series of summer concerts to be held in downtown Montclair, N.J. The festival, which is produced by the Jazz House Kids organization under the leadership of Melissa Walker and Christian McBride, hosts two concerts in July as part of its Soundcheck series and a third in August called the Lackawanna Block Party. The first Soundcheck concert on July 13 features saxophonist Craig Handy and his 2nd Line Smith, as well as Jazz House Kids alum Bria Chatterjee. On July 27, organist Akiko Tsuruga performs, with an opening set by trumpeter Wallace Roney, Jr., son of Geri Allen and Wallace Roney. The summer season ends on August 13 with the Block Party, featuring performances by Nicole Glover and her quartet and Winard Harper & Jeli Posse, plus DJ Brother Mister (a.k.a. Christian McBride) closing the event with a dance party.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
ucnj.org

Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in June & July, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Scotch Plains & Rahway. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding events, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The next two events will take place during on June 25 in Scotch Plains and on July 7 in Rahway.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Discover 829 Garfield, Bergen-Lafayette’s Newest Rental Development Offering Tailored Living

With a selection of meticulously crafted two- and three-bedroom homes, 829 Garfield brings together tailored living, bespoke spaces, and all the amenities you could desire. Are you searching for a vibrant community life and convenient Jersey City living with exceptional comfort? It’s time to unpack and live effortlessly at 829 Garfield, the newest rental development in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Ribbon Cut on Hudson Mews, Luxury Rental Apartments in North Bergen

North Bergen officials, including Mayor Nicholas Sacco, Commissioners Allan Pascual and Julio Marenco, Township Administrator Janet Castro and Hudson County Commission Chairman Anthony Vainieri, were on hand this afternoon for the official ribbon-cutting on Hudson Mews, a 288 unit, luxury rental apartment community located at 1305 Paterson Plank Road. While...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken signs lease for 1st location in N.J.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, on Wednesday said it signed a lease for its first location in New Jersey. Amit Patel is the experienced multiunit operator who is the first to bring the brand to Wayne in Passaic County. The restaurant...
WAYNE, NJ
theobserver.com

Numerous local teens graduate from the Prep

St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City recently celebrated its 144th Commencement at Keenan Field. Logan Elliot, of Hoboken, was chosen to speak for the class and was awarded the Vincent Kennedy Award. Erin Stark, chairwoman of the mathematics department, spoke for the faculty and staff. The commencement also marked the final time one would be presided over by outgoing Principal Jim DeAngelo, ’85.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Popular Food Truck Finds Permanent Home in Jersey City; Other Dining News

The beloved Jersey City-based food truck recently announced it is opening its first brick-and-mortar location this fall. The storefront plans on serving all of Angry Archie’s favorites, including jumbo lump crab cakes, lobster rolls, crab poutine, lobster mac & cheese and more. The new location is replacing what was formerly Alma Latina Cafe.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Gioia, West New York, NJ

Gioia, a Modern Italian Kitchen & Bar, has opened at Port Imperial in West New York. It’s a sister restaurant of Salute Bistro in Montclair. The menu (View Spring ’22 Menu) features a seleciton of pizza, pasta and cocktails. It’s dog friendly and outdoor dining is available rain...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ

Community Policy