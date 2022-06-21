ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wobbly on one leg? Ability to balance is linked to a longer life, study finds

By Katie Hunt
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An inability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds in later life is linked to nearly double the risk of death from any cause within the next decade, according to a study of 1,702 people ages 51 to 75 living in...

CNN

