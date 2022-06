Kieran Hardy says that Wales are “ready for everything” as they prepare to tackle world champions South Africa in a three-Test series.It is mission improbable for Wales, with two of those games – in Pretoria and Bloemfontein – at altitude, while they have never beaten the Springboks on South African soil.Hardy and company also travel on the back of a shock home defeat against Guinness Six Nations opponents Italy that consigned them to a fifth-placed finish in this season’s tournament.Compounding matters, Wales are without a number of injured players, including British and Irish Lions quartet Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty, Ken...

RUGBY ・ 18 HOURS AGO