UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has a bone to pick with the oddsmakers having seen the line for his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev. At UFC 277 late next month, two top-five contenders will look to their stake their claim to the next title shot. Following Jiří Procházka’s memorable crowning in Singapore, two options for his first defense have been heavily discussed: an immediate rematch with Glover Teixeira or an all-European collision with Jan Blachowicz.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO