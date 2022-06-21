ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Cities with the most expensive homes in Little Rock metro area

By Stacker
waldronnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.waldronnews.com

talkbusiness.net

Priority1 doubles footprint in downtown Little Rock’s Lyon Building

Little Rock-based Priority1 Inc. has signed a long-term lease to occupy the seventh floor of downtown Little Rock’s 130,000-square-foot Lyon Building at 401 W. Capitol Ave. Lease terms were not disclosed. Priority1 offers third-party logistics services including truckload, less-than-truckload and warehousing solutions. Priority1 originally leased 18,874 square feet on...
THV11

Milford Track is one of central Arkansas’s most hidden gems

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s something special about finding hidden gems and that’s exactly what we did in this week’s edition of Eat It Up!. Milford Track is a quaint restaurant discreetly nestled in the Searcy Building at WestLake Corporate Park in West Little Rock. You won’t find any flashy signs or attention-grabbing markings, rather, it’s word-of-mouth that has grown this unique restaurant into what it is today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

It’s been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain: Here’s why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of Thursday, it has been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain. The last rainfall measured was on June 10th with just over half an inch collected. While there have been a few pop-up shower across the natural state in the last two weeks, most areas have remained completely dry while temperatures have sweltered.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Hot Springs Arkansas Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you are wondering what restaurants in Hot Springs, Arkansas are open on Thanksgiving, read on. In this article we’ll go over several popular options, including Cracker Barrel, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shoney’s and Hard Rock Cafe. We’ll also give you a list of some of the other hot springs restaurants open on Thanksgiving. You can visit any of these restaurants on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Summer heat can increase power usage, utility bills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are many factors that can impact your utility bills, including the summer heat, which often sends us lowering the temperature on our thermostat and pushing the air conditioner into overdrive. Remember, taking steps like this to stay cool on the hottest days of the year can significantly increase your electricity usage and, subsequently, your bill.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
tmpresale.com

Royal Comedy 2022s concert in North Little Rock, AR Oct 28, 2022 – presale password

The Royal Comedy 2022 presale password has finally been published. For a limited time you can order your very own tickets before the general public!. If you don’t buy your tickets to Royal Comedy 2022’s concert in North Little Rock, AR during the presale you might not be able to get them before they sell-out!

