Cities with the most expensive homes in Little Rock metro area

Little Rock-based Priority1 Inc. has signed a long-term lease to occupy the seventh floor of downtown Little Rock’s 130,000-square-foot Lyon Building at 401 W. Capitol Ave. Lease terms were not disclosed. Priority1 offers third-party logistics services including truckload, less-than-truckload and warehousing solutions. Priority1 originally leased 18,874 square feet on...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that they will be permanently closing the eastbound on-ramp, effective the evening of Monday, June 27. According to traffic officials, the closure will impact the eastbound on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock as crews continue...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s something special about finding hidden gems and that’s exactly what we did in this week’s edition of Eat It Up!. Milford Track is a quaint restaurant discreetly nestled in the Searcy Building at WestLake Corporate Park in West Little Rock. You won’t find any flashy signs or attention-grabbing markings, rather, it’s word-of-mouth that has grown this unique restaurant into what it is today.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of Thursday, it has been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain. The last rainfall measured was on June 10th with just over half an inch collected. While there have been a few pop-up shower across the natural state in the last two weeks, most areas have remained completely dry while temperatures have sweltered.
If you are wondering what restaurants in Hot Springs, Arkansas are open on Thanksgiving, read on. In this article we’ll go over several popular options, including Cracker Barrel, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shoney’s and Hard Rock Cafe. We’ll also give you a list of some of the other hot springs restaurants open on Thanksgiving. You can visit any of these restaurants on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is moving a complement of specialty services to Premier Medical Plaza at 10915 Rodney Parham Road in west Little Rock. UAMS plans to open the facility in early 2023. The UAMS Health Specialty Center will house an Ambulatory Surgery, Interventional Radiology, a...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are many factors that can impact your utility bills, including the summer heat, which often sends us lowering the temperature on our thermostat and pushing the air conditioner into overdrive. Remember, taking steps like this to stay cool on the hottest days of the year can significantly increase your electricity usage and, subsequently, your bill.
Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is planning to open a new specialty center and ASC in the city. UAMS is leasing 32,000 square feet at the Premier Medical Plaza for the UAMS Health Specialty Center, the university said June 21. In addition to an ASC, the facility...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, June 20, around 9 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting on Neal Place. When officers arrived, they located two gunshot victims. Each victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One victim was treated...
