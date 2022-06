Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Mr. Jimmy Choo is a busy man, but when it comes to education, he has all the time in the world. The Malaysian footwear designer opened the doors to his JCA London Fashion Academy last year on Hanover Square opposite a green park that’s within walking distance of the Condé Nast offices and London’s luxury shopping destination, Bond Street.More from WWDTop Accessories Collections Presented at Milan Fashion WeekThe Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo Fall 2017 AdsJimmy Choo Men's Fall 2017 “I love the fashion shops here. The student can go and see many things...

EDUCATION ・ 16 MINUTES AGO