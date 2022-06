MASON CITY — Could roundabouts be in Mason City’s future?. The City Council in Mason City last night held a workshop session prior to their regular meeting to hear a preliminary report on potential reconstruction plans for State Highway 122 between Winnebago Way and the western city limits. WHKS was hired by the city to do a feasibility study on potential options for improving the highway, with three options presented during the workshop. One option is doing nothing, another is improving the traffic signals in that stretch, while the other looks at establishing roundabouts at the intersections where traffic signals currently are placed between Eisenhower Avenue and Winnebago Way.

