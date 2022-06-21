ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGCL News – BBB of Indiana Warns Against Gas Scams

By WGCL News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith gas prices on the rise, it was bound to happen. The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana says scammers are now trying to use high gas prices as a way to trick you out of your money and gain access to your personal information. Some Hoosiers have received...

Rebelchild
2d ago

Great! More calls & visits to my bank!! Thanks Bite Me!!WORST PRESIDENT EVER!!

Mr Rogers
2d ago

Thanks Biden for another "upside" to your administration

