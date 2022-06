NOTICE: The following story has some details that may be disturbing to some. The Roncalli Middle School teacher that is accused of taking inappropriate photos of his students is now also facing charges in Sheboygan County. 36-year-old Gregory Melin, who resides in Sheboygan, was arrested on June 15th after he...

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO