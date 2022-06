Researchers who study active shooter events say it can be difficult to draw broad conclusions from individual situations, but a review of data from 2000-2021, sparked by the botched response to a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, may reveal more details in how active shooter events start, and how they stop once they’ve begun. With gun safety legislation still being debated in Washington, lawmakers say these answers are invaluable as they discuss funding for mental health services, school safety and other measures aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people. More: The New York Times, The State, The Post and Courier, The Washington Post, WIS TV.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO