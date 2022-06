FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of US-421 North was closed due to a crash near Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 228, near Exit 228 for Old Greensboro Road. There is no word as to what caused the crash available at this […]

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO