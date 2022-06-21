ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

UGA Extension: Keep Cotton Watered to Get Off to Good Start

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Cotton Commission and University of Georgia (UGA) Extension remind growers to keep their crop watered amid the hot and dry weather currently sweltering the South Georgia region. UGA Extension cotton agronomist Camp Hand discusses the importance of producers...

What Really Makes Georgia Peaches So Much Better

Georgia is in the prime of peach season: that stretch from mid-June to mid-July where true freestones are cheerily hawked at farmers markets and roadside stands. It’s the time of biting into dripping, melty fruit over a sink and letting drops of liquid sunshine run down your chin. And most importantly, it’s a period when Georgians can rightfully brag about their local peach bounty.
Century & Heritage Farm Applications Being Accepted in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) has announced they are now accepting applications for their annual Century & Heritage Farm and Bicentennial Farm programs. These programs are designed to help recognize and celebrate family farms that have significantly impacted Alabama history and agriculture. A Century Farm is one...
Georgia Beef Board Promoting Summer Grilling Season

Summer has officially arrived and the Georgia Beef Board (GBB), along with other Southeastern states, have started their Summer Grilling campaign. GBB Director of Public Relations, Taylor Evans, told Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman the campaign actually kicked off earlier this month. For more information about Beef Checkoff promotions in...
NEWS BRIEF: Coastal Georgia earthquake leaves buildings damaged

A weekend earthquake on the Georgia coast has left parts of Hutchinson Island unstable, including a ferry dock and a hotel parking deck adjacent to a convention center still in the construction phase, according to Savannah Morning News. No injuries have been reported. The 3.9 magnitude quake just after 4...
Georgia Cattlemen Invited to Connection Quarterly Meetings

The Georgia Cattlemen’s Association (GCA) invites producers across the state to take part in their upcoming Connection Quarterly Meetings. These meetings will be open to all members and prospective members, and are designed to offer an opportunity to attend educational seminars focusing on four main areas: Producer Education, Market Development, Community Engagement, and Legislative Representation. After a lunch, the meeting will continue with updates from both GCA and the Georgia Beef Board.
Guns, public safety quickly become key issues in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Public safety and gun legislation rose dramatically to the forefront of Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled a new round of television ads, linking Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to earlier statements seemingly indicating her support of defunding police departments.
Results: Georgia primary runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s election night once again in the Peach State with several runoff elections. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results have started to trickle in. To see each election, scroll down to the end of the page or search for a specific race. This story will be updated throughout the night […]
New Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis received Kia Sorento

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon for her ventures across the state. Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis received a 2022 Kia Sorento to fulfill her year of service as Miss Georgia. Hollis earned the job Saturday night at the River Center for Performing Arts. She was also […]
Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week

GROVETOWN, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported a third earthquake in Georgia within the last week. The most recent quake hit 9.5 miles northwest of Grovetown, Georgia just before 4 a.m. Monday. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 5...
Warner Robins college student crowned Miss Georgia 2022

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robbins woman will represent the Peach State as the newest Miss Georgia in the Miss America program. Miss Capital City's Kelsey Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia over the weekend in Columbus, earning herself a $20,000 scholarship and a place in the Miss America competition.
Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
