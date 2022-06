Daniel Walters of Sallisaw is painting artwork along the brick wall of one of the buildings in Sallisaw on Elm Street. Walters said the work was commissioned by Sallisaw Main Street and owner of the building, Larry Crowe. The artwork is of an older 1957 Chevy and will include an old gas station background when it is finished, Walters said. Walters said the mural should be completed by the end of this week as long as he can get a lift provided for the upper portion of the mural. LYNN MCCULLEY | TIMES.

SALLISAW, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO