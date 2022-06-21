ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Cities with the most expensive homes in Hot Springs metro area

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Cities with the most expensive homes in Hot Springs metro area

THV11

Milford Track is one of central Arkansas’s most hidden gems

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s something special about finding hidden gems and that’s exactly what we did in this week’s edition of Eat It Up!. Milford Track is a quaint restaurant discreetly nestled in the Searcy Building at WestLake Corporate Park in West Little Rock. You won’t find any flashy signs or attention-grabbing markings, rather, it’s word-of-mouth that has grown this unique restaurant into what it is today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Hot Springs Arkansas Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you are wondering what restaurants in Hot Springs, Arkansas are open on Thanksgiving, read on. In this article we’ll go over several popular options, including Cracker Barrel, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shoney’s and Hard Rock Cafe. We’ll also give you a list of some of the other hot springs restaurants open on Thanksgiving. You can visit any of these restaurants on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK

It’s been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain: Here’s why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of Thursday, it has been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain. The last rainfall measured was on June 10th with just over half an inch collected. While there have been a few pop-up shower across the natural state in the last two weeks, most areas have remained completely dry while temperatures have sweltered.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Expect the highest temperature of the year today

Temperatures are starting in the 70s this morning, but it may reach 90° by 10 AM! Then we’ll be in the mid-90s at Noon with a high temperature of 99° this afternoon in Little Rock. The highest temperature so far this year in Little Rock has been 98°. If it hits 99° today, that, obviously, will be the highest temperature so far. The record high temperature for today in Little Rock is 100°, so even the record is going to be challenged today.
Anita Durairaj

This "Triple Zero" American diamond is so perfect that most jewelers will never see one in their lifetime

Photo by Gemsphoto; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Some diamonds are considered to be one in a billion. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is one of them. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is an internally flawless and colorless diamond that is rated triple zero according to the American Gem Society (AGS). It is also considered to be the world's perfect diamond.
MURFREESBORO, AR
travelnowsmart.com

The Nearest Airport to Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you are planning a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, you can fly into the Memorial Field Airport. This airport is located just three miles outside the city, in Garland County. The airport serves both Hot Springs and the nearby Hot Springs National Park. Regardless of which one you choose, you’ll be in a great location for your getaway. Getting to Hot Springs is easy when you know where to go!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Cabins on Lake Hamilton Near Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you want to spend your vacation near the beautiful waters of Lake Hamilton, then look for cabins that are just a few miles away. There are a variety of options for your getaway, but if you want to get away from it all and still be close to town, you should stay in a log cabin. The Hot Springs Log Cabin features a one-bedroom plus loft with warm wood finishes and barn accents. You can also find a fully equipped kitchen in this cabin. Besides that, it’s conveniently located near downtown Hot Springs. It also features a large trellis for comfortable outdoor seating. If you’re a watersports enthusiast, this is the perfect cabin for you.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
searktoday.com

1 dies, 3 injured in Cleveland County crash

One person died and three others were injured early Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cleveland County. Madison Jackson Cary, 20, of Gurdon, was driving a 2018 GMC truck on U.S. 167 north of Moro Creek at 4:35 a.m. when the truck hit a 2018 Hyundai head-on, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR

