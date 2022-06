Looking for something to do in Palm Springs at night? From RoboLights to the Purple Room Supper Club, there are many options available to you. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also take a mountaintop tram ride! The views from the top are absolutely breathtaking! Whether you want to spend your evening in a historical home or on the town’s famous mountaintop, you can’t go wrong with a Palm Springs night out.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO