ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Home Up For Sale Opts For Slide Over Stairs

By Lauren Wells
B105
B105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk about a selling point: one Wisconsin home for sale must have a previous owner that is a child at heart! They opted for a big slide to get from one level to another for those that want a little fun in their life. I came across the fun...

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeemag.com

5 Farm Dinners to Enjoy Around Wisconsin

With meals harvested or raised right there, they’re as fresh as you can get. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. WISCONSINITES ARE LUCKY: our state is home to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Thrillist

Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Taste the sweetness of summer: Where to pick berries near Madison

Strawberry picking is a summer ritual for many in Wisconsin, but the season doesn’t last long. According to the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association, strawberries are typically in season and available in the state from late May through early July. Weather and high demand play a role in the harvest, causing even shorter seasons for some farmers.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Duluth, MN
Business
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Wisconsin Lottery Announces New Luke Combs Scratch Game

Wisconsin Lottery players who love Luke Combs currently have the best of both worlds with a new scratch game that is now available. The Wisconsin Lottery announced a new Living Lucky with Luke Combs game Monday on Facebook and Twitter that gives players a chance to not only win cash, but also tickets to see Luke Combs in concert.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Home#Housing List#The Twin Ports
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Your Best Summer is a Wisconsin Adults Only Waterpark and Swim Up Bar

Of course, the Waterpark Capital of the World would have a perfect little escape for grown folks to do their waterpark fun without kids running everywhere. It's going to be a big summer in Wisconsin Dells. Many of the big waterparks made some major upgrades, like this crazy new waterslide-meets-Ferris-wheel ride at Mt. Olympus resort. At this very moment, a naturally-filtered lake and floating water park resort are under construction, with part of the resort open now.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS 58

Wisconsin dog advances in Westminster Dog Show

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- His name is Panda. He was bred in Monroe County, and just getting to the so-called "Super Bowl" of dog shows is a big deal. Only a small number of dogs make it that far. Panda still has more competing to do, and earlier this afternoon,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Fiber cable cut impacts Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third-party fiber cable cut is impacting wireless service for some Verizon customers in Wisconsin, the company confirmed Tuesday. A Verizon spokesperson stated just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday that it is aware of the issue. The company did not specify what regions in Wisconsin were affected, but indicated engineers were working to fix the issue.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin mother offers to wet nurse amidst formula shortage

MT. HOREB, Wis. — One Dane County woman said she will offer her services up as a wet nurse in direct response to the ongoing formula shortage. Brynn Eisele said it saddened her to see families forced into making unsafe decisions as supply chain issues with baby formulas continue. She said that was why she offered a time-honored but potentially taboo way to feed infants.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

40th year of pontoon rides & rentals help community enjoy Madison lakes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pontoon rides and rentals are being offered at Madison parks for the 40th year through Madison School and Community Recreation’s summer program. Pontoons are available at Tenney Park, Olbrich Park, Warner Park, and Goodspeed Peir for drop-in rides, rentals, and specialty trips, now through September 30.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Madison, the fourth week of June, 1966

Madison in the Sixties – the last week of June, 1966. June 24 The Common Council starts the process to end racial discrimination in private clubs by adopting a report from the Equal Opportunities Commission proposing six steps the city should take to ban such bias. Among them – that no new liquor licenses be granted to any private organizations which practice “invidious” discrimination in their membership policies. Three private clubs in Madison currently follow the “whites-only” clause in their national charters – the Eagles, Elks, and Loyal Order of Moose. The Council agrees with the EOC recommendation that “at some future date” after 1969, those clubs also have to end their racist membership policies, or lose their liquor licenses.
MADISON, WI
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy