2022 NBA mock drafts: Oklahoma City Thunder June 3.0 draft projections
The 2022 NBA draft is a day away, which means that the final round of mock drafts has hit the internet. The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three picks in the first 34: No. 2, No. 12 and No. 34.
Despite recent uncertainty, the heavy favorite to go No. 2 to the Thunder continues to be Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren. While the situation can still change, it seems a courtesy call at this point that the Thunder will add Holmgren to the young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey on Thursday.
Let’s see what the final versions of mock drafts have the Thunder taking with the franchise’s three picks as the draft season is almost over.
(Credit to The Rockets Wire’s Ben DeBose for accumulating the mock drafts together. For the Houston Rockets’ version, click here.)
Projections for 2nd overall in 2022 first round
Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/21), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (6/21), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer (6/17), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/20), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/21), No. 2: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn
NBADraft.net (6/21), No. 2: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/20), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/20), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Projections for 12th overall in 2022 first round
Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/21), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (6/21), No. 12: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor
Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer (6/17), No. 12: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/20), No. 12: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor
Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/21), No. 12: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky
NBADraft.net (6/21), No. 12: Jalen Williams, Santa Clara
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/20), No. 12: Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/20), No. 12: AJ Griffin, Duke
Projections for 34th overall in 2022 second round
Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/21), No. 34: Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (6/21), No. 34: Caleb Houstan, Michigan
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/20), No. 34: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/21), No. 34: Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
NBADraft.net (6/21), No. 34: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/20), No. 34: Kendall Brown, Baylor
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/20), No. 34: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Comments / 0