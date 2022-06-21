ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

2022 NBA mock drafts: Oklahoma City Thunder June 3.0 draft projections

By Clemente Almanza
 2 days ago
The 2022 NBA draft is a day away, which means that the final round of mock drafts has hit the internet. The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three picks in the first 34: No. 2, No. 12 and No. 34.

Despite recent uncertainty, the heavy favorite to go No. 2 to the Thunder continues to be Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren. While the situation can still change, it seems a courtesy call at this point that the Thunder will add Holmgren to the young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey on Thursday.

Let’s see what the final versions of mock drafts have the Thunder taking with the franchise’s three picks as the draft season is almost over.

(Credit to The Rockets Wire's Ben DeBose for accumulating the mock drafts together.)

Projections for 2nd overall in 2022 first round

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/21), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (6/21), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer (6/17), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/20), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/21), No. 2: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

NBADraft.net (6/21), No. 2: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/20), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/20), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Projections for 12th overall in 2022 first round

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/21), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (6/21), No. 12: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer (6/17), No. 12: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/20), No. 12: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/21), No. 12: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

NBADraft.net (6/21), No. 12: Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/20), No. 12: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/20), No. 12: AJ Griffin, Duke

Projections for 34th overall in 2022 second round

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/21), No. 34: Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (6/21), No. 34: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/20), No. 34: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/21), No. 34: Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

NBADraft.net (6/21), No. 34: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/20), No. 34: Kendall Brown, Baylor

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/20), No. 34: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

