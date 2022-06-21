Set It Back: Moving Levees to Benefit Rivers, Wildlife and Communities
A female duck rests in the water where Gibbons Creek meets the Columbia River in southwest Washington. The common merganser grooms her rust-colored head in a site that, until recently, didn’t flow freely. But now the fish ladder that blocked salmon from spawning for decades is gone, and so is the...
ASTORIA, Ore. — The Buoy Beer Company is asking for help in cleaning up Pacific Northwest beaches after debris was washed down the Columbia River and out to sea during a collapse at one of their warehouses. The reward? Free beer, of course. "We appreciate the overwhelming support from...
In late June of 2021, the Pacific Northwest saw a record-breaking heat wave. Nearly 100 people died throughout Oregon — the majority of them in Multnomah County — as temperatures rose well into the triple-digits and stayed there. A year later, the National Weather Service issued a special...
SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center have voted to reject a tentative contract that their union, the Oregon Nurses Association, had negotiated with the health care giant. St. Vincent is Providence’s largest hospital in Oregon and one of the busiest hospitals in the metro area. The tentative agreement...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
Ornate adornments and small, easier-to-warm rooms were allures of most upscale houses built in Portland during the Victorian era that ended in the early 1900s. One of the era’s popular architectural styles, the Queen Anne, was the romanticized American version of medieval and classic dwellings in England. The fanciful homes were often fronted by bay windows and a wraparound porch with wood spindle railings.
WTAJ — This trio of otters is beating the summer heat one ice cube at a time, frolicking around in a bucket of ice. Meet Tilly and her two adopted pups, Flora and Hobson, as they dive and wiggle around in the ice, chomping on cubes and wrestling one another across several days in the […]
The control of the U.S. Congress could hinge on the Portland-to-Bend district race. Democrats hold a 220-209 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, with six vacancies. All 435 seats are on the November ballot, with Republicans needing to pick up only five seats to take control. The newly realigned 5th Congressional District stretches from Portland, across the Cascades, to Bend.
A popular restaurant group responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country is opening a new location in Oregon this weekend. There's nothing like the feeling of excitement when a new restaurant opens in town. The anticipation of trying something new, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the chance to be one of the first people to experience it – it's all part of the fun.
The homeowner stakeholder group prepares for the second phase of the trial regarding whether the lake should be publicly accessible. With the second phase of a trial that may pave the way for public access to Oswego Lake looming, the Lake Corporation is asking for racist restrictive covenants to be exempt from public testimony in the case.
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a years-long struggle to boot squatters, a North Portland landlord is dealing with a disaster. TJ Civis, who manages the home for the elderly owner, gave KATU News a tour of the duplex. He warned us it was grim. "Oh my God. It's bad," said...
VIDA, Oregon — In 2020, historic wildfires burned in a number of Oregon communities. Some of those communities were in the McKenzie River Valley. One of the communities impacted was the small town of Vida, located about 30 miles east of Eugene. The community is in all stages of...
