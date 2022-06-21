Please Enable JavaScript

In May 2020, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration changed the hours-of-service rules that govern the workdays of the nation’s truck drivers. “The Department of Transportation and the Trump administration listened directly to the concerns of truckers seeking rules that are safer and have more flexibility — and we have acted,” said Jim Mullen, who was the acting administrator for FMCSA at the time. “These updated hours-of-service rules are based on the thousands of comments we received from the American people. These reforms will improve safety on America’s roadways and strengthen the nation’s motor carrier industry.”
