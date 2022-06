COUER d' ALENE, Idaho - Right now, we are just a few days away from Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene that could impact your weekend commute. Roads in Coeur d'Alene will shut down for the bike course and road course. Some of the major roads impacted for the bike course include Sherman Ave., Lakeside and Mullan. If you are planning on using Highway 95 south from Northwest Blvd. to Missle Base Road, this will be open but congested. Traffic will be delayed due to flagger controlled intersections and the speed limit will be dropped to 45 mph.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO