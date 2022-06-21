ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

BCAS Solstice Walk Tonight (June 21) at DeKorte Park!

meadowblog.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the solstice this evening with the Bergen County...

meadowblog.net

Comments / 0

paramuspost.com

104th Birthday Celebrations at Brightview Paramus

About Ansgar Hansen: Hansen was born on June 21, 1918 in southern Norway. He was the second of 13 children. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse. As a teen he bought a horse for doing farm work. In 1938 he attended Bible School in Bergen, Norway. Ansgar immigrated...
PARAMUS, NJ
njmom.com

State Fair in NJ: 18 Days of Fun at the Meadowlands

It’s back—the State Fair Meadowlands is a summer staple with thrilling rides, delish food (hello fried zeppoles), rousing carnival games, and spectacular shows that will wow the whole family. This epic 18-day event beginning June 23 at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, guarantees fun for everyone. Where else can you ride upside down on a roller coaster and cheer on racing pigs? Read on for what to know about the State Fair in NJ, and get ready for a summer day to remember. (featured photo credit: Phil Hoops @hoopsapproved)
POLITICS
boozyburbs.com

Fire & Oak Expanding with Second Bergen Location

Fire & Oak, which began in 2009 and operates in Montvale and Jersey City, will be opening a new location soon in Oradell. It will be setting up shop in the previous home of longtime tenant Charlie Brown’s, which shuttered last year during the pandemic – which also saw the closure of their Old Tappan location.
MONTVALE, NJ
Society
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Secret NYC

Mountain Creek’s Massive Outdoor Waterpark Reopens This Weekend Near NYC

Calling all thrill seekers! It’s officially summer and what better way to cool off on a hot day than racing down epic water slides? Lucky for you, we know just the spot!. Mountain Creek Resort is a multi-use property complete with a bike park, ski lodge, zip lines, snow tubing, and our summer favorite: a massive outdoor waterpark. Though it’s located in Vernon, New Jersey, it’s less than two hours away from the city!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Students and friends hold vigil for brothers who drowned in Bayonne

Bayonne students and friends of the brothers who drowned in the Lincoln Community School pool recently gathered to remember the two teens lost too soon. The brothers, 19-year-old Chu Ming Zheng and 16-year-old Jack Jiang, were pronounced dead by authorities on the evening of June 8. Mayor James Davis was among those present at the candle light vigil on June 20, which he praised as a fitting memorial for Zheng and Jiang at Stephen Gregg Hudson County Park in Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
News 12

Guide: Fourth of July Fireworks in New Jersey

Fireworks displays are planned across New Jersey. Here is a list of some of them. Please check before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach. June 24-Sept. 2 - Fridays. Wildwood Boardwalk Friday Night Fireworks. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Wildwood...
POLITICS
#The Walk#Solstice
untappedcities.com

The Hidden New York Marble Cemetery, One of NYC’s Oldest

Picture this: A cemetery with underground marble vaults, plaques containing the names of families and vault owners but not the names of burials, and no headstones. Although not what most of us picture when we think of cemeteries, this style was pioneered by one of New York City’s oldest cemeteries, New York Marble Cemetery in the East Village. The historic cemetery, which has housed the likes of New York City mayors, famous architects, and groundbreaking doctors, has even been the site over the years for weddings, corporate garden parties, graduations and movies, which have helped pay for landscaping expenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Livingston, NJ

Livingston is a township in Essex County, New Jersey. Named after William Livingston, the state’s first governor, the town is an idyllic retreat for those looking for lush greenery and a rural community vibe. It is also one of the best places to live in New Jersey, with distinguished...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Society
NJ.com

N.J. town’s LGBTQ pride event, with Drag Queen Story Hour, will go on despite opposition, mayor says

Fair Lawn will hold its first LGBTQ pride festival as planned on Sunday despite opposition, the mayor said. The Bergen County borough has scheduled a Pride Block Party on June 26, from 12:30-4:30 p.m., in front of the Municipal Building on Parmalee Avenue. Scheduled events include a performance by the Fair Lawn Pride Chorus, an LGBTQ resource fair, arts and crafts, speakers from the LGBTQ community, and a Drag Queen Story Hour.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Gioia, West New York, NJ

Gioia, a Modern Italian Kitchen & Bar, has opened at Port Imperial in West New York. It’s a sister restaurant of Salute Bistro in Montclair. The menu (View Spring ’22 Menu) features a seleciton of pizza, pasta and cocktails. It’s dog friendly and outdoor dining is available rain...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Garden Homes launches luxury townhome sales in Morris County community

Sales have launched at Parc North, a collection of 49 luxury townhomes and carriage home-style residences in Florham Park, according to the development team at Garden Homes. The community presents a rare opportunity for homebuyers seeking new construction in one of Morris County’s most sought-after suburban locales. Located on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
jazztimes.com

Montclair Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Summer Season

The Montclair Jazz Festival has announced its series of summer concerts to be held in downtown Montclair, N.J. The festival, which is produced by the Jazz House Kids organization under the leadership of Melissa Walker and Christian McBride, hosts two concerts in July as part of its Soundcheck series and a third in August called the Lackawanna Block Party. The first Soundcheck concert on July 13 features saxophonist Craig Handy and his 2nd Line Smith, as well as Jazz House Kids alum Bria Chatterjee. On July 27, organist Akiko Tsuruga performs, with an opening set by trumpeter Wallace Roney, Jr., son of Geri Allen and Wallace Roney. The summer season ends on August 13 with the Block Party, featuring performances by Nicole Glover and her quartet and Winard Harper & Jeli Posse, plus DJ Brother Mister (a.k.a. Christian McBride) closing the event with a dance party.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Publication Names North Jersey Hot Dog a Standout

The latest list from food site Eater, which rarely mentions Jersey (understandable since they technically cover NYC), is 28 Snappy, Standout Hot Dogs Around NYC (Read Full List). It covers the gamut from the traditional beef franks to the current trending Korean corn dog. Unsurprisingly they chose one of the...
CLIFTON, NJ

