Madera, CA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Madera metro area

By Stacker
thedesertreview.com
 3 days ago

sjvsun.com

Hanford officials warn residents, businesses to cut back water use

In an effort to do their part in water conservation, the City of Hanford is doubling down its warnings to residents and businesses of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent drought orders along with the city’s own drought response measures. Hitting the driest months in the last several years...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Local Pools Could Stay Shuttered as Valley Temps Rise. Here’s Why

Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
FRESNO, CA
Madera, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Are you eligible for a grant worth up to $17,500 to buy a home?

There are grant programs offering up to $17,500 to help qualified Americans buy homes. The Bank of America offers these programs in over 800 cities and counties. The programs offering grants to buy homes are a part of the Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment, which started in 2019. The programs are available in over 800 cities and counties.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Several trees vandalized at Fresno Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Quality Home Services can help you prepare for summer blackouts

Summertime in the Central Valley means triple-digit days, more days spent inside with air conditioning, and more strain on the power grid, which means blackouts. We know blackouts will happen, so why not be prepared? Quality Home Services has products and services for all kinds of homes to keep you powered during balckouts.
FRESNO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/13 – 06/19/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 13, 2022. 01:22— Fabian...
activenorcal.com

Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove Closed Due to High Winds

Yosemite National Park issued an alert Wednesday announcing the closure of Mariposa Grove Road due to high winds and the possibility of isolated strong thunderstorms in the area. The closure is expected to last until June 23. During strong storms, Mariposa Grove can be a very dangerous. On January 19,...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Almost a dozen people displaced by Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven people are displaced after a fire spread through apartments in west Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Fire Department. Crews responded to a fire around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues. Officials say over 40 personnel were...
FRESNO, CA

