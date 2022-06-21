Cities with the most expensive homes in Madera metro area

Two reports published this week on real estate trends around the U.S. seem to have reached conflicting conclusions about what’s happening in the Fresno market, and what could come. Redfin News, the news arm of the Seattle-based real estate brokerage firm, reported Tuesday that Fresno is one of six...
In an effort to do their part in water conservation, the City of Hanford is doubling down its warnings to residents and businesses of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent drought orders along with the city’s own drought response measures. Hitting the driest months in the last several years...
Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
SANGER, Calif. — A ton of cars lined up for several blocks near Academy and 8th street in Sanger to fill up their gas tanks on Thursday. The stretched line curved into an alley from the nearest cross street just to make their way into a gas station with promotions, Gulf.
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A rare summer storm hit the Central Valley on Wednesday bringing rain, strong winds, lighting, and power outages. The outages are spread all over the Valley with the largest pockets in Clovis, Sanger, Selma, Parlier, Reedley, Squaw Valley, Tollhouse, and Dinuba. Many of the outages...
There are grant programs offering up to $17,500 to help qualified Americans buy homes. The Bank of America offers these programs in over 800 cities and counties. The programs offering grants to buy homes are a part of the Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment, which started in 2019. The programs are available in over 800 cities and counties.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
In a quick and terse decision, the 5th District Court of Appeal responded to Adventure Church’s latest attempt to stop the sale of the Tower Theatre to the city of Fresno. The church has claimed it has the right to buy the theater and surrounding property based on at September 2020 purchase contract.
Summertime in the Central Valley means triple-digit days, more days spent inside with air conditioning, and more strain on the power grid, which means blackouts.
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 13, 2022. 01:22— Fabian...
Wednesday morning thunderstorms in Fresno County ignited its dry foothills, leading to a fire near Millerton Lake. Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims issued an evacuation order for homes on the 27000 block of Aqua Vista near the reservoir. Additional evacuation warnings are placed for El Lado Road and adjacent roads.
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno ‘s Mayor responded to a proposal by members of Fresno City Council to vote to raise salaries. The last time Fresno City Council voted in a 23% raise was in 2018, and previously in 2006. In 2018, KMJ reported that Councilmember Garry Bredefeld...
Yosemite National Park issued an alert Wednesday announcing the closure of Mariposa Grove Road due to high winds and the possibility of isolated strong thunderstorms in the area. The closure is expected to last until June 23. During strong storms, Mariposa Grove can be a very dangerous. On January 19,...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven people are displaced after a fire spread through apartments in west Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Fire Department. Crews responded to a fire around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues. Officials say over 40 personnel were...
