These useful sleep gadgets and accessories can help you rest better during summer

Protect your home and your pets with the Petvation AI-powered pet door. It helps you manage who comes in your home and when they do so. Boasting advanced facial recognition technology, it knows when Fido and Fifi arrive—and when not to open for the neighborhood raccoon. In fact, it has 2 sets of high-resolution infrared cameras built right into the slim aluminum alloy door frame. Moreover, the auto-pinch sensor ensures that it never harms any tails or whiskers when your furry friends come and go. Furthermore, this smart gadget connects to an app that you can use to determine which times of day the Petvation should open and close. Not only that, but you can also set which pets have access, track their activity, and open or close the door with a tap. Set curfews, enjoy remote access from anywhere in the world, and receive notifications if you wish.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO