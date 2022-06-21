ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police unveil long-awaited foot pursuit policy

By DON BABWIN
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQlLS_0gHVs58J00
Chicago Police Foot Pursuits FILE - In this Saturday, May 1, 2021 file photo, Ailani Alvarez, 2, daughter of Anthony Alvarez who was shot by the police, holds a sign reading "I miss my daddy" during a protest in Chicago. Chicago police officers will no longer be allowed to chase people on foot simply because they run away or give chase over minor offenses, the department said Tuesday, June 21, 2022, more than a year after two foot pursuits ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File) (Shafkat Anowar)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago police officers will no longer be allowed to chase people on foot simply because they run away or they've committed minor offenses, the department said Tuesday, more than a year after two foot pursuits ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man.

The new policy adheres closely to a draft policy put in place after those shootings and gives the department something it has never had: permanent rules about when officers can and can't engage in an activity that can endanger themselves, those they're chasing and bystanders.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said he expects the new policy will make the officers and the public safer, as has happened in other cities with similar policies.

“The impact on crime has been studied (and) we can look back at what has made officers safer, has made communities safer for over a decade,” he told reporters at a press briefing on the policy, which he expects to be in place by the end of the summer after all officers receive training.

Under the policy, officers may give chase if they believe a person is committing or is about to commit a felony, a Class A misdemeanor such as domestic battery, or a serious traffic offense that could risk injuring others, such as drunken driving or street racing.

Officers won't be allowed to chase people on foot if they suspect them of minor offenses such as parking violations, driving on suspended licenses or drinking alcohol in public. But they will still have discretion to chase people who they've determined are committing or about to commit crimes that post “an obvious threat to any person."

Perhaps most significantly, the policy makes clear that the days of officers giving chase just because someone tries to avoid them are over.

“People may avoid contact with a member for many reasons other than involvement in criminal activity,” the policy states.

The names of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, who were armed when they ran from police in separate March 2021 pursuits, are not mentioned in the news release announcing the policy or the policy itself. But those pursuits — particularly that of Alvarez — cast a shadow over the policy.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded that the department create an interim policy after the shootings and the county’s top prosecutor harshly criticized police over the Alvarez pursuit. It also appears that the police department took pains to prohibit just that kind of foot chase.

Under the policy, the chase of Alvarez would apparently not have been allowed for two key reasons. First, when police chased him for a traffic violation they knew who he was and where he lived, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx told reporters in March when she announced that the officers involved in the two shootings wouldn't be charged. Second, officers are no longer allowed to chase on foot people who are suspected of the kind of minor offense that led to the chase.

The policy includes a number of circumstances in which an officer must call off a chase, including a requirement that the pursuit must end if a third party is injured and needs immediate medical attention that can’t be provided by anyone else. If officers realize they do not know exactly where they are, which is possible in a chaotic situation in which they are running through alleys and between houses, they must stop. And if they find themselves unable to communicate with other officers, because they drop their radios or for another reason, they must stop.

The policy also makes a point of reminding officers that they or their supervisors will not be criticized or disciplined for deciding against a foot pursuit or calling one off — the significance of which a law professor who has studied the department and was part of a legal team that successfully fought the city over its refusal to release video of a police shooting said can't be overstated.

“How do you change the culture that you have to chase those bad guys no matter what, no matter how dangerous to everyone who is around you?" University of Chicago Law Professor Craig Futterman said. ”You create polices that make it so you can't be disciplined, chewed out, criticized for following a policy and not engaging in an inherently dangerous act."

Officers are also prohibited from provoking chases, such as by employing a tactic in which they speed in their squad cars toward a group of people, stop suddenly and jump out “with the intention of stopping anyone in the group who flees.”

The city has been waiting for a policy since long before the shootings of Toledo and Alvarez.

Five years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a scathing report saying that too many police chases in the city were unnecessary or ended with officers shooting people they did not have to shoot. And three years ago, a judge signed off on a consent decree that included a requirement to adopt a foot pursuit policy.

The city also had plenty of evidence about the dangers of foot pursuits, including a Chicago Tribune investigation that found that a third of the city's police shootings from 2010 through 2015 involved someone being wounded or killed during a foot pursuit.

Police officials have denied any suggestion they have been dragging their feet, pointing out that the department has met the established deadlines.

But Chicago has not taken the lead on the issue, with other major cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, already having implemented foot pursuit policies and Futterman said the department has resisted following suit for years despite knowing how dangerous foot pursuits can be.

Still, he praised the department.

“Lives have been lost and having one (foot pursuit policy) and having one that has some teeth ... will save lives,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Chicago police will no longer chase certain suspects on foot

CHICAGO (TND) — Police officers in Chicago have been told to stop engaging in foot pursuits against criminals caught committing only minor offenses. Foot pursuits carry inherent risk to Department members, members of the public, and person(s) being pursued,” states the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) new policy about when to engage suspects on foot. “Department members must act reasonably, based on the totality of the circumstances and must continuously balance the objective of apprehending the person(s) being pursued with the risk and potential for injury.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot during armed robbery in River North, amid warning of recent holdups downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man during an armed robbery in the River North neighborhood early Thursday.CBS 2's Tara Molina has been tracking violent crime at an all time high in that area.A 26-year-old man was standing near State Street and Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, when a man walked up to him with a gun, demanding his stuff. He refused and they got into a fight. That's when the 26-year-old was shot in the wrist.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Video of North Avenue Beach suspect released as alderman demands that prosecutors use anti-rioting laws to crack down on beach parties

Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect fleeing the scene of Tuesday’s shooting at North Avenue Beach. Officers arrested another suspect shortly after the shooting, but police are still looking for the second man, who, according to CPD Supt. David Brown, threw a fanny pack that contained a handgun as he ran from the police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 21, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 21-year-old was standing outside around 1:20 a.m. when gunfire struck her in the arm in the 5800 block of West Adams Street, according to police. She was transported to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old fatally shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and killed Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing outside around 1:45 a.m. when someone got out of a blue SUV and started shooting at him in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said. The boy was shot...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#Police Shooting
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The woman, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest by gunfire around 11:13 a.m., according to police. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with burglarizing businesses

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year. On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after shooting in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and seriously wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 11:13 a.m., a woman of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition. The incident appears to be a domestic dispute, according to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Two men robbed at gunpoint in Lake View

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The men, both 18 years old, were walking outside around 10:20 p.m. when a silver SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and demanded their possessions in the 2000 block of West Barry Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO - The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan Tuesday night near 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side. The Chicago Fire Department marine unit was sent to the beach around 9:30 p.m. for a call of a person in distress near the 700 block of East 31st Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy