Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed over the Father's Day weekend, with the chaos at airports in the U.S. and abroad pointing to a summer of discontent for travelers. Airlines, tricky to operate under the best of conditions, are now also grappling with severe personnel shortages just as passengers return in droves as the pandemic eases. "We're used to navigating around weather delays in the summer, but having this huge travel resurgence combined with weather and staffing issues at airports and airlines has made it a much more complicated landscape," said Misty Belles, a travel expert and spokesperson for Virtuoso,...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO