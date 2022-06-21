ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

What Is Brow Lamination? Eyebrow Experts Weigh In

By Samantha Holender
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

As a proud BeautyTok watcher, I can confirm, with 100 percent certainty, that brow lamination has taken over my feed. Some people have been sharing their oddly satisfying in-office eyebrow treatments, while others have been posting their “how to” tutorials for at-home brow lamination kits. The commonality between them all? Long-lasting, fluffy, full, and flat eyebrows with perfectly defined hairs throughout.

“Brow lamination is a chemical treatment process to the eyebrow hair, in which the intention is to take out any of the curl or kinks or texture and make the brows lie very straight,” explains brow expert Joey Healy . “The desired end result is fluffy-like, but it can be fringey and make the brows look very tall because every hair is being shown to its maximum length.”

While a seconds-long edit can make the treatment look like an easy, no-brainer process, it’s not necessarily that simple. There are chemicals involved, critical preparation steps, and *very* important aftercare instructions to take note of before slathering mystery gels and saran wrap on your brow hair. To make sure you have all the info and find out if you’re even a candidate for the treatment, read ahead. If in the end this doesn't sound like the right brow treatment for you, check out our expert-backed guides to eyebrow microshading and microblading .

What Is Brow Lamination?

To put it simply: brow lamination is a perm for your eyebrows. “[The brow lamination process] redirects the hairs and changes the shape of the hairs themselves,” says eyebrow specialist Elke Von Freudenberg .

The straight-haired look is achieved in two separate steps. First, a chemical solution designed to break down the bonds in the hair is applied. Once that’s brushed on (it looks like a white goo) your technician will layer some good ole fashioned saran wrap over top to help maintain the shape. “After that, you apply a neutralizing agent so the bond of the hair reforms in this new straightened, laminated look,” Healy adds. In the end, your brows should appear thicker and fuller, and all curly or kinky hair should be stick straight.

While there are new-to-market at-home options (more on that later), this is typically an in-salon treatment that takes roughly 30 to 40 minutes from start to finish. Results should last for four to eight weeks and the cost is going to run from $70 to $200, depending on your location.

Should I Get Brow Lamination?

First and foremost, you’re going to need to decide if you’re into the brow lamination look—it’s definitely more stylized and doesn’t fall into the natural, I-just-woke-up-like-this category. On a more technical level though, a good candidate is going to be someone who has naturally longer, stronger brows with an “unruly” texture. Healy adds that brow lamination should never be done on sunburnt skin or a spray tan, as it puts the client more at risk for a chemical reaction that could result in severe irritation.

What Are the Risks of Brow Lamination?

While you may want to go all in on brow lamination, it's best to think twice if you have sensitive skin or sparse brows, as the chemical agent can be harsh on the skin and hair. “If you know you have sensitive skin, you might want to go and get a patch test with a specialist before doing the process itself,” warns Healy. “And, if your brows are already brittle, thin, or fragile, the process can potentially strip the hair and be damaging."

You also run the risk that you won’t like the final outcome. “It’s the negative I’ve seen the most—some people just don’t like it and there’s no way to undo it. It has to go away on its own and soften up. There’s no reverse button,” he says.

How to Prep for Brow Lamination

Steer clear of waxing, trimming, or plucking if you have a brow lamination appointment on the books. “I recommend clients don't trim or cut their brows for at least two to four weeks. Leaving new growth is good, as I can usually work those hairs into the look to create a fuller brow,” says Von Fruedenberg. While that’s the only long-term change you’ll need to make your routine, Healy advises avoid benzoyl peroxide, acids, and retinol for the 48 hours leading up to your appointment.

How to Care for Brows After Brow Lamination

Specific aftercare instructions are going to differ based on the product your provider uses. Across the board, though, you should avoid getting your brows wet for one to two days. If your brows feel a little dry after, you can use natural oils (think: coconut, grapeseed, or castor) to help hydrate the area.

Von Freudenberg also suggests grooming your brow hairs every day. “The brows are still brushable and movable [for a few days], but once they’re in place, they stay in place,” she explains.

Is At-Home Brow Lamination Safe?

Here’s the thing:Ssocial media will inherently make at-home kits look easy, peasy. But in reality, you run the risk of leaving a solution on too long, causing permanent damage to your brow hairs, or getting chemicals in your eyes. The best bet is to see a professional with years of brow lamination experience.

What’s more, a professional treatment is most likely going to provide a better outcome. “I do about eight laminations a day, so I know from experience what the solutions will do and what the results would be like based on looking at the condition and texture of the client's brows,” says Von Freudenberg. “Based on my training, I am able to make adjustments as needed. Most at home kits are one-size fits all with instructions being very minimal. I would be cautious.”

How to Mimic Brow Lamination With Makeup

If you’re not *quite* ready to take the plunge and sign up for a semi-permanent option, you can achieve the same stick-straight effect with a careful lineup of brow products. Healy recommends using a clear, buildable brow gel, like the Joey Healy Brow Structure Clear Set. “Sometimes, I like to put on the brow gel and while it’s still wet, use the Joey Healy Elite Sculpting Tweezer and cluster little bits together so it feels spiky and gives you that laminated look.”

Another option? Grab a bar of soap. “For the strongest hold, an old theatrical trick is the 'soap' brow. It's used a lot in the theater to keep hair in place and lasts for hours,” says Van Freudenberg. “You take a clear or gold colored soap and apply it dry with a dry spoolie to the brow. The hairs stay in place much longer than a traditional brow gel or brow wax.”

The Best Makeup Products for a Laminated Brow Look

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EE41C_0gHVjK2U00

Joey Healy Brow Structure Clear Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HVbJ_0gHVjK2U00

Patrick Ta Major Brow Shaping Wax

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0segqM_0gHVjK2U00

Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil + Styler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7cey_0gHVjK2U00

Joey Healy Duo Brow Brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5kog_0gHVjK2U00

Surratt Expressioniste Brow Pomade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShvEu_0gHVjK2U00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

A Concealer Trick That Makes Eyes Look Larger & Covers Circles

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Concealer is perhaps the most versatile tool in your makeup arsenal. The workhorse, if you will. It can delicately diminish blemishes or the dark spots that appear in their wake. It can help diffuse fine lines, for a delightful soft-focus finish. It can help highlight high parts of the face—without having to reach for a shimmery powder or megawatt stick. And perhaps its most famous usage: It can cover up dark circles under your eyes.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrows#Lamination#Straight Hair#Curly Hair#Beautytok
Real Simple

Derms Say Retinol Body Lotions Are the Key To Smoother, Firmer Skin—These Are the 10 Best

Ask any dermatologist and they'll tell you that retinol is the gold standard in treating many signs of aging. From smoothing fine lines and wrinkles to fading age spots, retinol has been used to treat a wide range of skin issues. Most folks know about the benefits retinol has for the face, but did you know that this all-star ingredient works wonders for your body too?
SKIN CARE
SELF

The 21 Best Conditioners That Will Hydrate Your Hair, According to Experts

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Achieving silky, glamorous hair is a process, especially if you are working on repairing prior damage. A solid hair routine typically involves tapping in the best shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and hair oils. If you’re a frequent user of hairstyling tools, you know the value of investing in a good conditioner that will keep your locks smooth and healthy. Whereas your shampoo works to remove oil from your scalp, conditioners are designed to replenish moisture and hydration in targeted areas. Having color-treated, dry hair, fine hair, or textured hair types all factor into things you should consider when making the buy for hair products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
StyleCaster

This $13 Moisturizer Evens Out Skin & Soothes Dry Flakes Within a Week, According to Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is here and it’s time to get our skin in shape. We’re digging the glazed donut skin trend at the moment, but it takes the right products to achieve this extra glowy complexion. Lucky for you, we found a gel moisturizer that can get the job done in a flash: the Sorbet Skin Moisturizer, which is exclusively sold at Walmart. Skin Proud’s Sorbet Skin Moisturizer looks like pink jelly and coats your face...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The One Serum You Should Add To Your Skincare Routine For Glowing Skin Over 40

As we age, we may encounter a number of health and beauty issues, from thinning hair to dark spots. One common concern for women over 40 is dull, dry skin. If you’re worried about losing your natural glow over the years, don’t fret! There are many skincare solutions out there that can keep your complexion looking more youthful than ever—including one lesser known serum ingredient that will fit perfectly into your everyday regimen.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

15 best mascaras for sensitive eyes that lengthen lashes without irritation

Mascara is an essential make-up buy, whether you like a natural look or a bolder statement eye. This classic beauty product adds volume, definition and length by gripping, separating and lifting eyelashes.But shopping for mascara can be tricky if you struggle with sensitive eyes, whether that’s because of hay fever, hormonal changes or being particularly prone to irritation. Symptoms of easily irritated eyes include redness, itching, stinging, streaming and general soreness.It’s safe to say all the above may be exacerbated by make-up products, which is why we’re here to help. From fragrance-free formulas and soothing ingredients to a weightless finish...
SKIN CARE
Family Proof

The Best Body Lotions in 2022

When it comes to body lotions, there are endless options to choose from, and we get it — it can be quite overwhelming to find the best body lotion for you. Whether you’re looking for the best treatment for dry skin, sensitive skin, or even the best-smelling lotion, this list has a product for everyone and will leave your skin feeling nourished and refreshed.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

How Many Skincare Products Should You Really Be Using? We Asked A Dermatologist

Dr. Marisa Garshick , NYC board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology authored this story. When it comes to a skincare routine, the basics include a cleanser to help eliminate build up of oil and dirt on the skin, a moisturizer to boost hydration and protect the skin barrier, as well as sunscreen to protect the skin from sun damage. Moisturizing products can be in the form of creams, lotions, serums or masks. Additionally, it can be helpful to incorporate antioxidants to help brighten the skin and protect against free radical damage, retinoids to help with signs of skin aging, and exfoliants to eliminate dead skin cells. A toner is a helpful addition as it helps to deliver other active ingredients but can also be used to help prime the skin for the remainder of the routine. When considering different products to incorporate, some may be used daily while others may be best to use 1-2 times per week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

1 Million Bottles of The Toner That Leaves Skin ‘A Lot Brighter & Mark-Free’ Have Been Sold

Click here to read the full article. If you’re wondering how to give your skin an extra glow factor this summer, it’s simple: You need a toner. But if you choose just any toner, you might end up with a potent alcohol-based astringent that irritates your skin. A suitable option that does everything but aggravate your complexion is REN Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, a one-stop shop for brightened, exfoliated and tightened skin. Not all toners are the most gentle on your skin, but REN Skincare’s tonic is kind enough to be used every day. Its key ingredients are...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Five-Star Rated Blow Dry Brush Just Dropped in Price Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few beauty products we can’t imagine living without. Sunscreen is the most important one, and then comes lip balm, body lotion and a one-step blow-dry brush. Seriously, the hot tool has become a must-have for anyone who wants the look of a blowout but doesn’t have the time or money to go to the salon a few times a week. Luckily, Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

You’ve Heard Of Clean Makeup. Now The Clean Manicure Is Here

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. By now you've probably seen the 'clean girl'...
MAKEUP
Medical News Today

What to know about coarse hair

Coarse hair is a hair type with hair strands that are thicker and larger in diameter than other hair types. Coarse hair may be a feature of hair that is straight, wavy, curly, or coiled. It tends to be stronger than other hair types, but it is also less pliable, and more prone to dryness and split ends.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

A Definitive Guide to Every Skincare Product Hailey Bieber Uses—From $4 Lip Balms to $400 Face Sculptors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been staying tuned in to our shopping content, then you know our biggest muse is the beautiful Hailey Bieber. From fashion to beauty, we notice everything she wears and applies because we not so secretly want to be just like her. Who doesn’t want to rock the same jewelry as Hailey and who doesn’t want her iconic ‘glazed donut’ skin? The wait is over because we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of every...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

855
Followers
479
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy