John Daly: “Bill Clinton’s Golf Game as Bad as Joe Biden’s Presidency”

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 2 days ago
Alongside a Diet Coke and bowl of peanut M&Ms, two-time major winner John Daly sat down with Outkick’s Tomi Lahren to talk golf and politics.

The reigning PNC Championship belt holder, who now plays on the senior ciurcuit, said he’s never golfed with former President Barack Obama, but did play with former President Bill Clinton one time.

“I had to play with [Bill Clinton] one time,” Daly said. “His golf game is almost as [bad] as what’s going on in our [Biden] administration right now.”

Lahren asked if Hillary Clinton would be a fun golfing partner. Daly said, “No.”

A big fan and “great friend” of former President Donald Trump, Daly will tee it up next month at St Andrews where he won his second major title 27 years ago.

Watch John Daly and Tomi Lahren:

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

