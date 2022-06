Carolyn Hinen

Joshua W. Owens, 38, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Monday, June 20, 2022. Josh, as most people knew him, was born Nov. 27, 1983, in Marion, to Timothy and Carol Owens. He proudly worked as a blaster for Danco Anodizing. Josh enjoyed fishing and was an avid video gamer. He could often be found playing video games on his Xbox. The family “Grille Master,” Josh loved to grill for and hangout with his family and friends. Josh will always be remembered for his kind heart and laugh.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO