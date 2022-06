In South Carolina, more than 555,000 people face hunger or food insecurity. A new tool in Columbia is hoping to make finding fresh food a little easier. It's an online interactive map that shows you different food distribution sites, free summer meal sites, grocery stores and soup kitchens like the United Methodist Church’s soup pantry. You can find that map here. They've been serving free meals for more than 30 years and say there’s a lot of services out there that people don’t know about.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO