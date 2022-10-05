ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Daily: The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Tech, Home and Amazon Devices

By Nishka Dhawan
 2 days ago

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is back this October, but there are already a bunch of deals live right leading up to it. Below, we’ve highlighted the best Early Access Prime Day deals , from heavily discounted tech to marked-down kitchen appliances.

Related: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Date, Time, Top Discounts, Deals

Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop These Early Deals?

While you do need an Amazon Prime account to shop the 48-hour main event in October some of the early deals leading up to Prime Day are actually available to non-Prime subscribers too. We’ll also be rounding up the best Prime Day Early Access lightning deals once they’re live, but you’ll need a Prime account for that section. These deals are usually temporary; once stocks are sold out, the deal automatically expires.

If you do want to take full advantage of both early Prime Day deals and the main Prime Day event, subscribe to Amazon Prime now for $139 a year — you’ll even get your first 30 days free.

Buy Amazon Prime Membership $14.99+

What Are The Best Early Prime Day Deals?

Right now, there are a ton of early deals on top Amazon devices like Fire TVs as well deals on headphones, home appliances, gaming products and more. We’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day deals below, including products with their prices slashed by 50%.

Best Early Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals

For more Prime Day early access deals check here .

shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
TECHNOLOGY
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $15 This Month

Fall is finally here, and it's bringing with it some fabulous discounts from our favorite big-box store. This October, Costco is making life tastier with deals on breakfast staples, delicious snacks, and some unexpected ingredients for your fall cooking. Whether you're looking for a warm cup of coffee to snuggle up with under a blanket (and dip your biscotti in), or a hearty snack to pack in the kids' lunches, Costco has you covered.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

