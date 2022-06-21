ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, faces NFL suspension

By JUAN A. LOZANO, ROB MAADDI
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6JPT_0gHVW9f500
Browns Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)

HOUSTON — (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension, a person familiar with the league’s investigation told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he played for the Houston Texans.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 24 women, said Tuesday in a statement that once the paperwork is finished on the 20 settlements, "those particular cases will be dismissed.” He added that the terms of the settlements are “confidential” and that his legal team “won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Watson still faces discipline from the league, which conducted its own investigation into the 26-year-old's behavior and is expected to make a decision before the Browns open training camp on July 27.

Following Buzbee's announcement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the agreements have “no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”

Another league official told the AP “settling doesn’t give someone a pass” and indicated a lengthy suspension remains in order. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation hasn’t concluded.

NFL investigators interviewed Watson in Houston over several days last month. They’ve spoken with 11 of Watson’s accusers, according to a person familiar with the investigation, who said Buzbee declined to make more women available for interviews.

The league will present their findings to disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge who will decide Watson’s punishment. This is the first case for Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association.

The Browns, who signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract in March, had no immediate comment on the settlements.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, did not immediately return an email or a text seeking comment.

In March, two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations. After that, the Browns and several other teams pursued Watson, with Cleveland convincing him to waive his no-trade clause and join a team with a solid roster.

The first 22 lawsuits against Watson were filed in March and April 2021. The last two lawsuits were filed after HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" aired an interview last month with two of the women who detailed their encounters with Watson.

The settlements also come after The New York Times reported earlier this month that Watson had booked massage appointments with at least 66 different women over 17 months while he played for the Texans. The report said that a Texans representative had provided Watson with a nondisclosure agreement that he gave to some of the women to sign.

Last week, Watson reiterated his innocence and sidestepped any questions about whether he would settle with any of the women.

"I never assaulted anyone," Watson said June 14 in his first public comments since being introduced by the Browns in March. "I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."

Buzbee said he plans on taking the four unsettled lawsuits to trial, including the first one that was filed by Ashley Solis, who has previously made her name public. In an interview with HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," Solis said she felt threatened by Watson after their massage session when he told her that she had a career to protect and "I know you don't want anyone messing with it just like I don't want anyone messing with mine."

Buzbee said that without Solis, “the conduct experienced by these women would likely have continued unfettered.”

"The truth is, without her courage and willingness to come forward, the NFL wouldn’t currently be contemplating discipline; there would be no examination of how teams might knowingly or unknowingly enable certain behavior,” Buzbee said.

Cleveland, which has spent nearly two decades searching for a franchise quarterback, pursued and signed Watson despite his complex legal situation.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam knew the Browns would face heavy criticism for the move, but they were comfortable with the decision after conducting their own investigation and meeting privately with Watson.

Now, the team is eager to know how long they might be without Watson. The Browns signed veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, who will move into the starting job if Watson is suspended.

___

Maaddi reported from Tampa, Florida. AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Robinson, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Florida, OH
City
Cleveland, TX
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Houston, TX
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s settlement news

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been the talk of the NFL world as the league moves closer and closer to coming to a decision on the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. It has been reported that the NFL is seeking a significant suspension for Watson, one that could be up...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Agree To Trade Before Tonight's NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Thursday without any picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. That reportedly changed, as they made a move to snag a second-round selection. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers acquired pick No. 35 from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round choice and cash. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Lawyer Says All But Four Civil Lawsuits Against Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Have Been Settled

Twenty of the civil lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have reached a settlement. Attorney Tony Buzbee released a statement on the matter on Tuesday. There were 24 civil lawsuits filed against Watson. Allegations against the quarterback include inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Four plaintiffs...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 Second-Year QB Has "No Shot" In 2022

Dan Orlovsky thinks that one young quarterback doesn't have a chance heading into the 2022 season. He listed three of the top 10 NFL teams that spent the most amount of money on their supporting casts before getting to the Chicago Bears. The Bears only spent $52 million on their...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Bryant Gumbel
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mavericks working out ex-NBA champion

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive nine-win postseason, but they could be adding someone who has gotten all 16 wins before. JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported this week that the Mavs are hosting a free-agent mini-camp this week with over 30 players in attendance. One of the most notable attendees is former No. 4 overall pick Dion Waiters.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

John Wall Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Next Season

Technically, Houston Rockets guard John Wall has until June 29 to decide if he wants to exercise his player option for the 2022-23 season. He has already made up his mind though. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has informed the Rockets...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Associated Press
TMZ.com

Jets Star Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Gifts Mom Brand New Mercedes

New York Jets star rookie Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is checkin' off items on his bucket list in a hurry -- 'cause just two months after he landed his dream gig in the NFL, he got his mom a sweet, new ride!. Gardner -- the fourth overall pick in April's NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NBA World Shocked By The Pistons Trade

The Detroit Pistons have traded star forward Jerami Grant to Portland in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick by way of Milwaukee, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroswki. Grant is coming off two of the best campaigns of his NBA career in Detroit, averaging 20.9 points per game over the last couple seasons.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to John Wall decision

The big question facing Houston Rockets guard John Wall this offseason was whether or not he wanted to exercise his player option for the 2022-2023 season. Turns out, the answer is yes. Per Shams Charania, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul informed the Rockets that Wall will indeed exercise his $47.4...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

DeAndre Jordan Is Going to Be a Dad! Meet the 76ers Star’s Girlfriend, Bethany Gerber

DeAndre Jordan announced he is going to be a dad soon, not long before he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers and picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers. And he recently spent Father’s Day with his baby mama. DeAndre Jordan’s girlfriend, Bethany Gerber, has a history of being linked to NBA pros, while Jordan’s romantic relationships are also a subject of interest. The soon-to-be mom is nonetheless intriguing to new fans who want more details on her background. Find out more about her in this Bethany Gerber wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy