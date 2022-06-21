Former Running Back Among Training Camp Staff Additions

Bishop Sankey will work with the scouting department as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow.

Former running back Bishop Sankey is one of seven people, including two women, who will join the Tennessee Titans’ coaching, personnel and training staffs for training camp, the team announced Tuesday.

Sankey will work with the team as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow.

Jeremy Hawkins (Eastern Kentucky), Ashley Cornwell (Wisconsin), TC Taylor (Jackson State), Derik Abbott (U.S. Coast Guard Academy), Justin Hamilton (formerly of Virginia Tech) will join the staff via the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Hawkins is in her fourth year as a student assistant at Wisconsin. She has worked with special teams, tight ends and the offensive line. Hawkins, Taylor, Abbott and Hamilton all are or have been full-time position coaches in college football.

Additionally, former Auburn volleyball player and current Belmont University graduate student Chesney McClellan will work in scouting and operations as an Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern.

A second-round pick (the first running back selected overall) by Tennessee in 2014, Sankey retired as a player last July after an attempt to play with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. He played 29 games and rushed for 762 yards in his NFL career (all with the Titans), which also included time with New England, Kansas City and Minnesota. He last played in an NFL game in 2015.

He went to the CFL in 2019 but never played a game in that league.

The NFL created the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship in 2015 to create opportunities for former professional or college players to gain experience in all aspects of scouting during training camp. It was named in honor of former Pittsburgh Steelers personnel director Bill Nunn and former NFL player and front office executive John Wooten.