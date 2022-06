Chef Mitsunobu Nagae’s culinary education began when he was a teenager in Osaka, making bento boxes for himself and his sister while his parents were away from home working long hours. His discovery of a documentary on chef Joël Robuchon inspired him to enroll in culinary school, and before long he was working for Robuchon himself in Paris, Tokyo and New York City. In March he opened a restaurant of his own, l’Abeille, with co-owner Rahul Saito, in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO