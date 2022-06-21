ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

20 of 24 Civil Suits Against Deshaun Watson have Been Settled

By Will Vandervort
AllClemson
AllClemson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wosne_0gHVPPhh00

CLEMSON, S.C.-- Things are finally starting to move fast in the Deshaun Watson civil suits.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CLEMSON, S.C.-- Things are finally starting to move fast in the Deshaun Watson civil suits.

Tony Buzbee, who represents the 24 women who have accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior, announced in a statement Tuesday that all but four of the civil lawsuits against Watson have been settled.

Here is Buzbee's statement below.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported that NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday that, "today's development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process."

Reports have said the NFL is expected to hand down some sort of disciplinary action to Watson before the start of the 2022 season. Some have reported that it could be a significant suspension.

Since March 16, 2021, 25 lawsuits have been filed against Watson. Besides the 20 that were settled on Tuesday, one of the 25 was dropped after the judge ruled her petition had to be amended with her name.

Buzbee pointed out that the first woman to file a lawsuit against the former Clemson quarterback, is not one of the 20 women who settled. Ashley Solis was also the first woman to speak publicly about her law suit against Watson.

"Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue," Buzbee said in the release. "I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule."

Watson was traded to Cleveland from Houston in March, where he signed a $230 million contract, which is all guaranteed.

Last week, when speaking with the Cleveland media, Watson admitted he does not regret any of his actions. However, he does regret the impact it has had on his family, friends and communities he represents.

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Reveals Why He Gave Spa Owner $5K

Three of the 23 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct worked for the same Houston spa under owner Dionne Louis. According to court documents, Watson paid Louis $5,000, which she testified was because he was "a nice guy." In an interview with USA TODAY's Brent Schrotenboer, Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin tried to explain the reason for the payment.
HOUSTON, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Clemson, SC
Government
City
Cleveland, SC
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts College Football's Top 5 Future Programs

The "Future Power Rankings" from ESPN take into consideration the next three seasons for the top college football programs. With that said, the latest edition of these rankings have been unveiled. At the top of the list is none other than Alabama. Nick Saban's program remains in excellent shape, especially...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy