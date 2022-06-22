ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Follow Ole Miss baseball in the 2022 College World Series in Omaha:

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lG9KW_0gHVNzmn00

Rick and Tyler break down last week’s Super Regional and take a look ahead at what awaits the eight teams that have punched their ticket to Omaha.

Comments / 0

 

wtva.com

Ole Miss advances to the College World Series final

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ole Miss advanced to face Oklahoma in the College World Series finals, with Dylan DeLucia pitching a four-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Arkansas in a bracket final. Kevin Graham’s run-scoring double in the fourth inning held up for the Rebels, the last team picked...
OXFORD, MS
kmaland.com

Nebraska baseball lands Southern Miss transfer

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball picked up another addition for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Southern Miss infielder Charlie Fischer announced he is transferring to Lincoln after four years with the Golden Eagles. Fischer hit .280 with 56 RBI and had nine home runs for Southern Miss this past season.
LINCOLN, NE
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Continues To Spread Across Mississippi But Relief Is Expected

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg-Laurel hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five reporting stations had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg-Laurel and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. Friday, Biloxi joined the triple digit party with a high of 100. Meridian made it five days in a row at or above the century mark, topping out at 102, the same as Pascagoula and Hattiesburg-Laurel. Gulfport hit 101. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Carthage and Philadelphia. Some relief from the heat could begin Sunday with rain chances increasing but the heat stress will continue in areas which stay dry. Less humid air is forecast to move through the state early next week with a chance of rain each day. Locally, Monday’s highs are expected to be only in the upper 80s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, county leader discuss establishing crime lab for north part of state to address backlog of autopsies

A Mississippi sheriff wants to establish a crime lab for the northern portion of the state to combat the massive backlog of autopsies. During the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ budget audit sessions, Lafayette County Sheriff discussed potentially establishing a lab in North Mississippi. “What we’re looking at and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Dunn Utility expanding in New Albany, 30 new jobs added

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Dunn Utility Products is expanding in New Albany and will create 30 new jobs. The company, which produces reinforced concrete pipes and precast concrete, is expanding into the EnHance Mississippi shell building. The building currently spans 100,000 square feet, but could be expanded to 400,000.
NEW ALBANY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – All Lanes Closed Due to Serious Crash on MS-7

On MS-7 next to Orchard Church, the collision took place at around 9:29 a.m. The paramedics on duty assisted the accident victims. The severity and number of resulting injuries were not reported. All lanes were closed while paramedics were present. At this time, there have been no more updates provided....
OXFORD, MS
fox40jackson.com

Buried Mysteries: The Ashley Henley Investigation

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s been over a year since former DeSoto County Representative Ashley Henley was gunned down, yet no progress has been reported in the investigation. Her murder took place at the same location where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead just months...
WATER VALLEY, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD Presents Two Oxford Women with Citizen’s Valor Award

Two local women were recognized by the Oxford Police Department Tuesday and presented with the department’s Citizen’s Valor Award for their quick actions during a shooting incident. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the award to Shay Zinnecker and Jessica Bray before the Oxford Board of Aldermen during their...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

North Panola High Class of ‘67

The 1967 graduating class of North Panola High School held their 55th class reunion at the Heflin House in Sardis over the weekend. Many graduates, spouses, and friends attended. Pictured are (from left) Jerry Mattox, Sandra Green Sharp, Judy Brown Griffin, Janet Ray, Carolyn Barbee Williams, Vivian Mitchell Crigler, Ed Christ, Nell Brown Downs, Bubba Moore, Mary Lou Russell Mitchell, Mary Jo Door Cook, Lois Mason Suiter, Miriam Peterman Wahl, Julia Smith McMann, Hal Houston, and Jim Mitchell.
SARDIS, MS
actionnews5.com

Man wanted after carjacking at Southaven Rec Center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is looking for a man accused of an armed carjacking. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southaven Rec Center on Town and Country Drive. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you know where he may be, call...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

