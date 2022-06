Google offers a built-in password manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity. The problem is that unlike some of the best password managers out there, Google's offering does not have a native app, and it acts more as an autofill service than a standalone password manager. You need to dive deep into the settings menu of your Android phone to access the saved login credentials. As the company first teased in 2021, this is now changing for good.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO