How To Lower CPU Temperature?

A novel lead ferrite-magnetic activated carbon (lead ferrite-MAC) composite was developed using the chemical co-precipitation method. Instrumental analyses such as X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), and Brunauer"“Emmett"“Teller (BET) analysis were performed to characterize adsorbent. The uptake of phenol from aqueous solutions using the developed adsorbent was compared to that of pristine activated carbon. The maximum adsorption capacity of lead ferrite-MAC composite (145.708Â mg/g) was more than that of pristine activated carbon (116.606Â mg/g) due to the metal hydroxides coated on activated carbon since they improve the retention of phenol on the available active sites of adsorbent and create an additional electrostatic interaction with the phenol adsorbate. Regarding the high value of the coefficient of determination (R2) and adjusted determination coefficient (R2adj), coupled with the lower values of average relative error (ARE) and minimum squared error (MSE), it can be found that the isothermal data for the lead ferrite-MAC adsorbent were in agreement with the isotherm models of Redlich-Peterson and Langmuir. From the kinetic viewpoint, pseudo-second-order and linear driving force models explained the phenol adsorption data for both adsorbents. The reusability tests for lead ferrite-MAC composite revealed that after six cycles, 85% of the initial adsorption capacity was maintained. The developed adsorbent can be successfully applied to uptake phenol from aqueous solutions.

CHEMISTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO