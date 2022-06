The Parkhurst Field opened in 1906 and was home to the New York State League's J.A.G.'s (Johnstown-Amsterdam-Gloversville) minor league affiliate of the Brooklyn Superbas. One of the central characters in the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" was "Moonlight Doc Graham". He played on this field in 1907. He was a baseball player and a doctor with hopes to play in the big leagues. The Parkhurst Field has been home to Guilderland Little League and has just begun a major transformation. The $3.6 million project will be completed by 2023 transforming it into a destination for travel little league teams and honoring its rich baseball history. Check out the renderings of what the complex will look like. It's amazing.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO