NBA Draft: Paolo Banchero 'Pushing Back' Workout with Magic

By Jeremy Brener
 2 days ago

Banchero could be the No. 1 pick in Thursday's draft.

ORLANDO - While betting odds are showing that Paolo Banchero could come from behind and slide into the Orlando Magic's No. 1 selection, the Duke Blue Devils star might not feel the same way.

According to ESPN, Banchero has had workouts scheduled with the Magic, but he has postponed them on multiple occasions.

“If Paolo felt he had a chance to go one, he wouldn’t have pushed back his workout with Orlando again and again and again,” draft expert Jonathan Givony said on The Lowe Post .

Jabari Smith is the only player to have a confirmed workout with the Magic, as the Auburn Tigers forward met with the team earlier this month.

The only team in the top-3 to have confirmed a visit with Banchero is the Houston Rockets, who have proven on multiple occasions that he is the likely pick should he be available when they are on the clock at No. 3.

This could be an instance of Banchero trying to manipulate his draft position. He might feel that Houston provides him the best home with general manager Rafael Stone and point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who both hail from Banchero's hometown of Seattle.

Banchero not meeting with the Magic doesn't mean that Orlando wouldn't take him in the draft, but visits to be the No. 1 pick are a great indicator to prove what the team could be thinking.

While the Magic have done its homework on all three prospects, the team is keeping all of its intel close to the vest before the team ends the mystery Thursday night.

The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

