Tuesday is a primary runoff day in Alabama. That means the state’s law against crossover voting will be in effect. Enacted in 2017, the law prohibits voters from casting a ballot for one party in a primary and then crossing over to vote in another party’s runoff elections. In other words, if you voted in the Republican primary on May 24th, you can’t cast a ballot in the Democratic runoff. The prohibition is the same for those who voted in the Democratic primary – no voting in the Republican runoff.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO