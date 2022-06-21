ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kayleigh McEnany on Ulvalde shooting developments: ‘This is a damning timeline, this is catastrophic’

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 21, 2022 - 09:11 - ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany unpacks...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house

June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it. The plane flew over the town of Rehoboth Beach "after mistakenly entering a secured area," according to...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNN

Kellyanne Conway discusses confrontation with her husband over Trump

“I just did not want to be stuck in a cable news segment in the master bedroom hearing about Trump, Trump, Trump,” says Kellyanne Conway. “And I think George became an expert on many things people wanted him to be, and all I really wanted was my husband and the father of my children as I always had him.”
POTUS
The Independent

Ron Johnson busted faking phone call to dodge reporters’ questions over Jan 6 texts

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson attempted to avoid answering reporters’ questions as he left the Capitol by pretending to be on his phone, but he was called out by one of the journalists who spotted his screen. Mr Johnson was walking out of the congressional building on Tuesday after the hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee. The hearing presented texts between one of the senator’s staffers and an aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence. The conversation took place not long after the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s victory was halted by the violent mob of Trump supporters...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, family receive death threat over participation in Jan. 6 hearings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he received a letter threatening him and his family, after he helped lead a House committee hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.Kinzinger posted the letter on Twitter. The letter threatens him, his wife, and his 5-month-old son, Christian.The handwritten letter, addressed to Kinzinger's wife, Sofia, says the congressman "will be executed," and that his wife and son "will be joining Adam in hell too!"The letter came after Kinzinger helped lead a hearing delving into former President Trump's efforts to install loyalists within the Justice Department to do his bidding as part of Trump's efforts to convince Americans the 2020 election was stolen through fraud.U.S. Capitol Police have not confirmed if they're investigating the letter that was sent to Kinzinger, or providing extra protection for the family.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

761K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy