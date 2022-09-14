Texas State Offensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor in Week 3

Texas State's offense struggled last season, but there's a few names the Bears should keep an eye on

The Baylor Bears will wrap up non-conference play for the 2022-23 college football season when the Texas State Bobcats of the Sun Belt head into Waco for a meeting with the Bears on Saturday.

Baylor is 8-0 all-time against Texas State, with the first meeting occurring in 1909 and the most recent happening last season in San Marcos. The Bears narrowly avoided an upset last season, defeating the Bobcats 29-20 in the first game of the year.

But after winning a Big 12 title and the Sugar Bowl this past season, Baylor should be in better position to win convincingly over a Texas State team that has had just 12 wins over the last four years.

The Bobcats went 4-8 last season with a 3-5 conference record. But with a new quarterback and some key returning offensive contributors, Texas State certainly has some offensive players to keep an eye on.

Be sure to stick with InsideTheBears.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with Texas State throughout the week. We've already done a general preview of the Bobcats. Now, let's look at some offensive players to watch.

QB Layne Hatcher

Hatcher is new to campus this season, but is all too familiar with life in the Sun Belt. He led a pass-happy Arkansas State team (easily led the conference with 313.1 passing yards per game) last season, as he was fifth in the conference in total passing yards (2,423) despite not taking over as the full-time starter till midway through the season.

Hatcher isn't a threat to escape from the pocket, but he proved he doesn't need to be effective. In the Red Wolves' final win of the season against Louisiana-Monroe, he threw for an impressive 444 yards on 34-50 passing for two scores and two picks.

So far this season, Hatcher has gone 49 of 82 passing for 519 yards, five touchdowns, and three picks.

WR Ashtyn Hawkins

Hawkins is already on pace to shatter his receiving totals from a year ago after being the Bobcats' top receiver through the first two weeks.

He currently leads the team with 15 catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

With proven capability of reaching the end zone, he'll look to continue his scoring streak on Saturday.

RB Calvin Hill

Hill might end up being the shortest guy on the field once Saturday rolls around, but that didn't stop him from leading Texas State in rushing attempts (127) and rushing yards (714) last season.

He only had single-digit carries in four games last season, but handled most of the workload aside from that. Hill's best game came in the season finale against Arkansas State, as he had a season-high in rushing yards with 123 and added a touchdown.

He leads the team in rushing (205 yards) headed into Saturday's matchup and is the clear No. 1 running back the Bears will need to keep an eye on.

