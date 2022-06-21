ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Set Hefty Price Tag On Bernardo Silva To Fend Off Interest From Barcelona

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lng0R_0gHVL44P00

The Catalan giants have been convinced that they can sign the Portuguese international but due to the enormous price which was inevitably going to be set on him that may not be the case for much longer.

The Catalan giants have been convinced that they can sign the Portuguese international but due to the enormous price which was inevitably going to be set on him that may not be the case for much longer.

In a recent press conference speaking about Manchester City's arranged a charity friendly with Barcelona at the Camp Nou which takes place on 24th August Pep Guardiola gave a pretty stern response to someone asking about Silva's future.

Silva on international duty

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He said: " As of today, in my opinion, Bernardo Silva will continue with Manchester City next season, our goal, as a club, is for him to stay with us."

Maybe he said this with the knowledge of how much will be needed to take the midfielder away from The Etihad as according to Fabrizio Romano the Premier League Champions wants 85/90m euros.

Barcelona have yet to open talks due to the fact that they need to sell Frenkie De Jong to have any hopes of securing a deal and negotiations with Manchester United for the Dutchman are going very slowly.

Silva was the name that was brought up in a meeting a few days ago with Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes.

The key thing is that Bernardo Silva is open to leaving the club this summer so if Barcelona can find the funds maybe we will never see Silva in a City shirt again.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Manchester United#Catalan#Portuguese#Fabrizio Romano
The Guardian

Arsenal complete signing of ‘special talent’ Fábio Vieira from Porto

Arsenal have completed the signing of Fábio Vieira from Porto, with manager Mikel Arteta describing the Portuguese midfielder as a “special talent.”. Vieira came through Porto’s youth system and helped Sergio Conceição’s side win the league and cup double last season. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists and has cost Arsenal €35m (£30m) plus €5m in add-ons. The 22-year has signed a “long-term contract” with the London club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Antony, Bergwijn, Ward-Prowse, Lewandowski, Cucurella

Ajax's Brazil forward Antony, 22, is 'determined' to join Manchester United this summer. (Goal) Paris St-Germain are willing to sell Neymar if they receive an acceptable offer for the Brazil forward, although the 30-year-old does not want to leave the French champions. (Goal) Manchester United's English full-back Brandon Williams, 21,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Christopher Nkunku signs RB Leipzig contract extension until 2026

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has signed a two-year contract extension which will run until 2026 with the German club. The 24-year-old had been linked with a number of clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, but has opted to commit to the Bundesliga side. Nkunku was voted the 2021-22 Bundesliga...
SOCCER
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy