OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Zack Morris didn’t get much done as the starter for Arkansas two nights earlier, but what a finisher he was Wednesday. Morris was called on after Mississippi loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the junior left-hander put down the threat to let the Razorbacks hang on for a 3-2 win at the College World Series.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO