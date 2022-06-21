ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

3 Texas Residents Are Now Millionaires After Claiming Lottery Tickets

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqtYe_0gHV9HHI00
Photo: Getty Images

Three Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed winning lottery tickets this week!

Most recently, a Southlake and Salado resident each claimed $1 million lottery prizes on Tuesday (June 21). The Southlake resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the drawing on June 11, according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was bought at the Walmart at 1228 N. Highway 377 in Roanoke. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers (18-20-36-53-69), but not the red Powerball number (5).

A Salado resident claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize in the Power 200X lottery game. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Family Food Mart located at 418 S. Main St. in Belton. It was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.

On Monday (June 20), a resident from Borger claimed a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Crossword game. The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Allsups at 416 W. Wilson St. in Borger. It was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.

Comments / 3

Related
KLST/KSAN

Salado resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

AUSTIN / SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado resident has hit the jackpot! The resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Power 200X. The ticket was purchased at Family Food Mart, located at 418 S. Main Street in Belton. The resident has decided to remain […]
SALADO, TX
myfoxzone.com

These are the new attractions coming to the State Fair of Texas this year

DALLAS — Every year, the State Fair of Texas brings thousands to Fair Park to celebrate new foods, attractions and events. You know the staples, like chowing down on a Fletcher's corny dog while watching the Red River Showdown. On the fair grounds, however, there will be a handful of new attractions for fairgoers to enjoy.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

These are the best BBQ spots in North Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing Texas does best, it’s barbeque. From brisket to pork to chicken, there is nothing better than well-seasoned, smoked meat. Times are tough and you deserve to treat yourself after all the hard work you have been doing. So say yes to those cravings and get yourself some barbeque for lunch.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Salado, TX
City
Borger, TX
City
Southlake, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Roanoke, TX
US105

The 24th of June? Killeen, Texas Residents Unhappy With Early Celebrations

The Fourth of July is always just a fun holiday to celebrate. Everyone joins together to celebrate America. Nothing more American than hot dogs and fireworks right?. Recently, Fort Hood announced their Fourth of July celebration would take place in June. On the 24th of month to be exact. However, some are unhappy with the early commemorations.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at Walmart in Roanoke

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake is home to a new millionaire after someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the drawing on June 11.The ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter, located at 1228 N. Highway 377, in Roanoke. The winner chose to remain anonymous.The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-20-26-53-69), but not the red Powerball number (5).Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.
ROANOKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Game#Millionaires#The Texas Lottery#The Family Food Mart#Allsups
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing restaurants in the great city of Dallas for foodies who love Tex-Mex. The proliferation of Tex-Mex Restaurants in the past ten years has really exploded in the major cities of Texas as people who always loved Mexican Food but count not always handle the spices have gravitated towards the more gentler spice of Tex-Mex. In cities like Houston, Austin, and of course Dallas, Texas, Tex-Mex is just as big as the BBQ and Steakhouses. Of course, many places offer all three food styles. However, there are those that specialize in just pure Tex-Mex. Here are ten of the best in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
houstoniamag.com

A New Permanent Medical Cannabis Location Opens in the Heights

The future of cannabis in Texas is making headway—whether it’s fully welcome or not. This week, the state's largest medical cannabis provider, Texas Original, opened a permanent pickup location on Houston Avenue in the Heights. The 1,776-square-foot dispensary will operate five days per week, seven hours per day, for qualifying patients and will offer TXOG’s full suite of medical cannabis products, including gummies, sprays, tinctures, and lozenges.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Powerball
B106

Killeen, Texas Welcomes A Brand New Sophisticated Cigar And Martini Bar

When people think of Killeen, Texas I wouldn’t say that sophisticated is one of the words that would be used. More than likely you’re going to use words like military, vibrant, and maybe even fun, but I think it’s only appropriate now that we put the word sophisticated in the description when you speak about Killeen, and we have the LUXX Martinis and Jazz Bar to thank for that.
KILLEEN, TX
KBAT 99.9

Whoa! Have You Been On The Steepest Bridge IN Texas?

So, if you google the steepest bridge in Texas, this bridge comes up! The Rainbow Bridge is located in Port Arthur Texas. Many drivers who have been on the bridge consider it the 'scariest' bridge in Texas. THE RAINBOW BRIDGE IN PORT ARTHUR TEXAS WAS BUILT IN 1938. The bridge...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy